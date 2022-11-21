ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This Hydrating Serum Left a Shopper’s Skin ‘So Much Bouncier After 1 Overnight Use’—& It’s on Sale For Black Friday

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I typically have oily skin, but winter’s wrath is already wreaking havoc on my face. It comes in the form of dry patches around my nose and chin, and my post-acne marks are also thirsting for hydration. This can only mean my skin needs lots more hydration, and when it comes to such products, Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water Splash Serum is on my radar.

The face serum is like a tall glass of water for your skin (hence its name). It mixes together two types of hyaluronic acid, Tasmanian spring water, Bifida ferment and fermented sea kelp to give you a plump, soft, healthy, radiant complexion. You won’t even be able to tell that it’s actually freezing outside.

The formula is so effective at providing lasting moisture that shoppers have given it a 4.9-star overall rating . I repeat, a 4.9 (!!). It doesn’t get any more perfect than that. Take it from one reviewer who wrote, “Skin feels soft, smooth, so much bouncier after one overnight use—incredible!”

You don’t need to wait any longer to get your hands on this face serum because it has a major Black Friday discount . Through November 30, take 20 percent off of everything at Sand & Sky and 40 percent off of everything when your order adds up to $100 or more.

A 20 percent markdown brings the serum’s price down from $52 to $42, while the 40 percent off deal makes the product just $31—ka-ching! Keep reading for more on the hydrating serum, along with a few other formulas you should add to your cart to score that 40 percent discount.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Product Brings Noticeably Smaller Pores—Grab It on Sale With This Early Black Friday Deal



Tasmanian Spring Water Splash Serum $31.20 (was $51.90)

Buy Now

I briefly touched upon the amazing ingredients in this formula, but let’s take a closer look at what makes this serum so good. First up is the GOAT, hyaluronic acid . There are two different types of HA, meaning your skin receives hydration on multiple different levels of your skin. At the same time, this skin savior also smooths and plumps, thus minimizing the appearance of any fine lines in your complexion.

On top of that, Tasmanian spring water is packed with calcium, magnesium and thirteen other essential minerals, which collectively strengthen the skin. Bifida ferment , a probiotic, achieves the same thing, except it also decreases inflammation and irritation. Those dry patches I mentioned earlier? Nonexistent thanks to ingredients like these.

Last but certainly not least, fermented sea kelp from Tasmania stops wrinkle-inducing enzymes so that your complexion stays smooth and bouncy. Essentially, this lightweight, water-based serum contains everything you could ever need to deliver deep hydration to your skin and maintain a youthful complexion.

These ingredients sound like a dream, but can they gel with any skin type? The answer is a resounding yes! Even sensitive skin can benefit from this formula. Bifida ferment, after all, is great for calming irritation and inflammation.

Now that you know what exactly makes this face serum a keeper, here’s how to apply it. Use the product in the morning and evening following your cleanser and exfoliator, but before your heavier serums and oils. Four to six drops per application should be plenty to give your skin all of the nutrients and minerals it needs to thrive.

Not to mention, hundreds of shoppers can attest to this formula’s miracle-working abilities.

“I was skeptical of the serum at first, but after I gave it a go for about a week, I could really start to feel the difference in my skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It was softer, smoother and also I could see a difference too! Overall, my fave felt fresh and glowy.”

Another one raved, “My skin feels so soft. Been using this for a couple of weeks; my skin has never looked or felt better.”

“Massive difference seen in just four days of using the product—skin is softer, smoother, more hydrated and super plump and bouncy!” wrote another happy shopper. “Fine lines do not seem so obvious either, and my husband has been complimenting my skin.”

It couldn’t be any clearer what should happen next. Head to checkout with the Tasmanian Spring Water Splash Serum at the top of your cart. Just be sure to grab it before Sand & Sky’s Black Friday sale ends on November 30.

Need to fluff up your cart with more products from the brand? Here are a couple more shopper faves to try for yourself.

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

Sand & Sky describes this product as a “ magnet for toxins .” Unclog your pores and make them appear smaller with the help of this pink clay mask . It’s now under $32, so don’t deprive your skin any longer.



Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face… $23.94 (was $39.90)

Buy Now

Oil Control Clearing Face Mask

Similar to the pink clay mask, this one clears pores and blemishes . It’ll have your sebum activity in check in no time! For under $30 ? So worth it.



Oil Control Clearing Face Mask $20.94 (was $$34.90)

Buy Now

More Early Black Friday Deals to Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0jIb4Qyo00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Retinol Body Cream That Left Reviewers’ Skin Looking ‘Younger Every Day’ Is Only $23 For 2 Bottles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Retinol is the master ingredient when it comes to anti-aging, but why focus solely on the face? Our biggest organ, the skin, is all over our body too—we need to take good care of this area as well. One way you can do this is supplementing your facial retinol with a retinol cream for your body. I’ve done some research and found one with a ton of five-star reviews that promises to reverse anti-aging and have healthier, fuller skin. Plus,...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They Have Nothing to Be Afraid Of

Without getting caught up in the could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, take a moment to reflect on the lessons you endured during Scorpio season. As this season comes to a close, there will be parts of yourself that are ready to be purged, in order for you to step into the highest vibration of your being. This doesn’t take away from the fact that three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 21 to 27, but it brings perspective at the very least.  Have you been succumbing to the fears that inhibit you from venturing into the unknown? Rising above this...
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
In Style

My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now

My mom and I both share a skincare obsession, which is a good thing for our complexions, but a bad thing for our wallets. That’s why you’ll always see us stocking up during an Amazon sale, especially one that’s beauty-focused. Fortunately for us, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is still underway, and the deals include a ton of my mom’s go-to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Perricone MD, and Filorga. Take it from me: You’ll want in on what she’s buying — she may be 62 years old, but she looks like she’s in her 40s thanks to a good skincare regimen.
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
shefinds

A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance

Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
CINCINNATI, OH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles—Grab It For 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about...
shefinds

The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms

Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 30% Off For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
StyleCaster

7 Supremely Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands to Shop This Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, whether you’re out and about at the mall or scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers...
StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Gel Leaves Teeth Whiter ‘After 1 Use’—Get 2 For the Price of 1 During Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a coffee fanatic or frequently enjoy a glass of red wine, your smile may not be as crisp white as you’d like. While whitening toothpaste is certainly helpful in keeping yellow stains to a minimum, potent at-home whitening products can provide results more powerful in a shorter amount of time. Plus, most options are far more affordable than paying for a professional treatment at your dentist’s office—especially during Black Friday when the deals are galore. One of the best...
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Moisturizer Is $11 For Black Friday & Shoppers Are Comparing It to La Mer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. This cold weather is seriously no joke and it has my skin in a bit of a pickle. I’ve been packing on products that lock in moisture, since dry patches keep popping up left and right. Moisturizer is by far the most important step in hydrating your skin, so if you’re looking for one that is thicc (yes, thick with two C’s), Hailey Bieber has the perfect product for you.  In a recent GRWM video that the model posted on TikTok,...
CNET

My Favorite Vitamin C Serum Is 50% Off for Black Friday

Topical vitamin C can do a lot of good things for your skin, including helping ward off toxins that can damage your skin over time. The antioxidant may also help even out your skin tone, making it a good addition to most people's daily skin care routine, regardless of skin type.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy