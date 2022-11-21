Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board
Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
CBS Sports
How to watch Indiana vs. Little Rock: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Little Rock Trojans will take on the #12 Indiana Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. On Sunday, the Trojans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Jackson State...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
eaglecountryonline.com
EC, L'Burg State Bound, Both Chasing Third Title in Program History
Go Trojans and Go Tigers! Bring the trophies home. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - For the first time in the history of the IHSAA Football State Tournament, two teams from Dearborn County will play for respective state championships in the same season. On Friday,...
Coaches use AED to revive Greenwood student who collapsed during basketball practice
GREENWOOD, Ind. — An eighth-grade Greenwood student is recovering after collapsing at basketball practice Friday afternoon. Coaches and other staff members were able to quickly administer CPR and use a defibrillator to save the student’s life. Doctors later determined the student has a heart condition that had not...
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Yarling surpasses 1,000 career points in season-opening win over Elwood
Bryce Yarling entered his senior season needing just nine points to reach the 1,000-point club at Waldron. Yarling took less than eight minutes Monday in the Mohawks’ season opener against Elwood to reach the milestone. With two quick baskets and four made free throws, Yarling moved to 999 career...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
