Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board

Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

EC, L'Burg State Bound, Both Chasing Third Title in Program History

Go Trojans and Go Tigers! Bring the trophies home. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - For the first time in the history of the IHSAA Football State Tournament, two teams from Dearborn County will play for respective state championships in the same season. On Friday,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
1017thepoint.com

RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
RICHMOND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN

