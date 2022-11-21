Inter’s Denzel Dumfries To Start & Stefan De Vrij To Be Benched In Netherlands World Cup Opener Against Senegal, Italian Media Report

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
England looked every bit the Group B favorite in its 6-2 win over Iran, and the U.S. tie with Wales complicates its hopes of emerging from the World Cup group stage.
Soccer-Dutch make winning return to World Cup with 2-0 win over Senegal
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Netherlands scored twice in the final minutes through Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.
Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 LIVE: Result, score and reaction as Dutch snatch late win
The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal on Monday.The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. The win puts the Oranje, three times World Cup finalists, in a strong position in the group, with matches against Ecuador and hosts Qatar to come.A disappointing match at Al Thumama Stadium was played in front of plenty of...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Porterville Recorder
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Will Unwin for updates as Switzerland and Cameroon get their campaigns under way at Al Janoub Stadium
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
NBC Sports
Netherlands outlast Mane-less Senegal to win World Cup opener 2-0
Senegal vs Netherlands: The Oranje left it late, but they snatched a 2-0 victory over the reigning African champions in the first competitive fixture of the 2022 World Cup, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday. Cody Gakpo headed home the long-awaited breakthrough in the 84th minute, at a...
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
Where To Watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Broadcast & Livestream Details, FIFA World Cup 2022
Find out the livestream and broadcast details of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
Unhappy World Cup memories for England keepers against USA
Rob Green and Bert Williams have unfortunate roles in the history of two teams who meet again in Qatar
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group that could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Even after laboring to beat electric Canada in the opener, Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 FIFA World Cup – Group H Predictions: Portugal and Uruguay the Front-Runners
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. Last Word on Football has decided to examine every group, assessing the team’s chances. Who will reach the knockout stage from Group H?. 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Predictions. Portugal’s Tremendous Squad Enough to Top the Group.
Portugal vs Ghana predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially left Manchester United, and he will now look to attract fresh suitors as he takes to the pitch for Portugal’s Qatar World Cup opener against Ghana in Group H. The pool is a tricky one for title hopefuls Portugal, who have never won this competition and must navigate games with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea if they are to reach the last 16.It is at that stage that the Portuguese national side exited the World Cup four years ago, with Uruguay in fact being the team to eliminate them. They await, but first up are...
