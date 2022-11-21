Inter’s Denzel Dumfries To Start & Stefan De Vrij To Be Benched In Netherlands World Cup Opener Against Senegal, Italian Media Report

The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal on Monday.The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. The win puts the Oranje, three times World Cup finalists, in a strong position in the group, with matches against Ecuador and hosts Qatar to come.A disappointing match at Al Thumama Stadium was played in front of plenty of...

2 DAYS AGO