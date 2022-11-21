ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football fans in Qatar: what is your experience of this World Cup?

England fans watch their opening game against Iran.

A World Cup in November in Qatar is out of the ordinary, but what is it like on the ground? If you have travelled, we want to hear from you. What has your experience been like? Is it similar to other major tournaments you have visited? Is is different to what you were expecting? Has it confounded or reinforced any of your ideas about Qatar or the World Cup?

