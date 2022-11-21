Read full article on original website
Heating problems solved! Lackawanna Co. Trolley Museum to reopen Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The heat is back on! The Lackawanna County Trolley Museum is set to reopen on Friday, November 25th!. Scranton officials announced last Thursday that the Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum would both be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues with their heating systems.
Friends of the Poor Distribute Meals in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Friends of the Poor hosted their annual dinner donation. Marking the 46th year the dinner has been offered, the Friends of the Poor serves all of Lackawanna County, with an emphasis on Scranton. Sr. Adrian Barrett...
Luzerne County Community College hosts Hunger Banquet to highlight food insecurity
NANTICOKE,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — The Luzerne County Community College Student Government Association and the Wellness Committee held its 8th annual Hunger Banquet. Participants purchased tickets and received meals chosen by lottery to dramatize the plight of global hunger and poverty. The event is part of the LCCC Peter J. Lello...
DeAngelo Contracting Services giving back to the community
(WOLF) — DeAngelo Contracting Services in Hazleton is all about giving back to help families in the community for the holidays. The group hosted a food drive for their employees to donate to the CEO local food bank for Thanksgiving. The donations were delivered to CEO which included non-perishable...
Downtown Scranton parking garage rates reduced for holidays
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The City of Scranton announced new parking rates for downtown garages. Effective tomorrow, November 23rd, garage rates will be reduced to $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. Previously, the rate for garage parking had been $4 per hour. All other...
Deaf Scranton mother with cochlear implants ski patroller at Elk Mountain
UNION DALE. SUSQUEHANNA CO.(WOLF) — If you'd see Elk Mountain ski patroller Carissa Butler zipping down the slopes, responding to a call, you’d never know the challenges she has overcome. The 39-year-old mother from Scranton has dealt with progressive hearing loss for much of her life. Now, with...
Free COVID-19 testing offered in preparation for holiday gatherings
PA (WOLF) — As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state, including locations in Bradford and Lackawanna Counties. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for...
Luzerne Co. Council creates plan for manager search committee
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Council will appoint three citizens to the new manager search committee on January 10th, as long as everything goes as planned. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Brian Swetz has temporarily stepped away from his role as budget/finance division head to serve as acting county manager. As a result. Swetz appointed Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro as acting budget/finance division head.
Authorities ask public to drive safe on Blackout Wednesday
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — State Police along with local police, the state’s DUI association, local police and the Northeast Highway Safety Program came together to get the word out about Blackout Wednesday. They talked about the trend of many people drinking heavily the day before Thanksgiving which prompted...
Man accused of breaking into home, eating food, fighting homeowner
CASS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Minersville was arrested last week after police say he broke into a home, ate food from the kitchen, and fought with the homeowner. State Police report that on November 17th around 10 PM, 32-year-old Devon Shaak walked into a home...
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
Wilkes-Barre man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Sunday after police say he was found concealing the whereabouts of a missing Pittston teen. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the teen was located after police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night.
Man hospitalized following ATV crash
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
Brodheadsville man accused of stealing wallet, using victim's money to gamble
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly using a stolen wallet to gamble at a gas station in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police, officers were called to the Gulf Station on SR-611 for a report of a stolen wallet. Officers made...
Altercation leads to gunfire in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — One man is in the hospital and another is in prison after State Police say an altercation led to gunfire on Tuesday morning. According to State Police, troopers were notified by St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, of a victim who arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Counterfeit bills passed at Popeyes in Luzerne County
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Popeyes location in Luzerne County was scammed out of cash last week after State Police say multiple counterfeit bills were passed at the restaurant. According to a PSP release, troopers responded to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township when it was...
Police: Man arrested after physically assaulting woman, juvenile boy
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing charges in Monroe County after police say he physically assaulted a woman and a juvenile boy. According to Pocono Township Police, officers were called to a home in Monroe County around 9:51 PM on Friday for a reported domestic disturbance.
PSP search for motorcyclist accused of speeding away from Troopers during stop
TOWAMENSING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle who took off from a Trooper who tried to pull him over in Carbon County Thursday night for multiple traffic violations. We're told the Trooper attempted to pull over the driver on...
