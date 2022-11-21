LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Council will appoint three citizens to the new manager search committee on January 10th, as long as everything goes as planned. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Brian Swetz has temporarily stepped away from his role as budget/finance division head to serve as acting county manager. As a result. Swetz appointed Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro as acting budget/finance division head.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO