Scranton, PA

WOLF

Heating problems solved! Lackawanna Co. Trolley Museum to reopen Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The heat is back on! The Lackawanna County Trolley Museum is set to reopen on Friday, November 25th!. Scranton officials announced last Thursday that the Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum would both be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues with their heating systems.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Friends of the Poor Distribute Meals in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Friends of the Poor hosted their annual dinner donation. Marking the 46th year the dinner has been offered, the Friends of the Poor serves all of Lackawanna County, with an emphasis on Scranton. Sr. Adrian Barrett...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

DeAngelo Contracting Services giving back to the community

(WOLF) — DeAngelo Contracting Services in Hazleton is all about giving back to help families in the community for the holidays. The group hosted a food drive for their employees to donate to the CEO local food bank for Thanksgiving. The donations were delivered to CEO which included non-perishable...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Downtown Scranton parking garage rates reduced for holidays

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The City of Scranton announced new parking rates for downtown garages. Effective tomorrow, November 23rd, garage rates will be reduced to $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. Previously, the rate for garage parking had been $4 per hour. All other...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Free COVID-19 testing offered in preparation for holiday gatherings

PA (WOLF) — As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state, including locations in Bradford and Lackawanna Counties. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Luzerne Co. Council creates plan for manager search committee

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Council will appoint three citizens to the new manager search committee on January 10th, as long as everything goes as planned. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Brian Swetz has temporarily stepped away from his role as budget/finance division head to serve as acting county manager. As a result. Swetz appointed Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro as acting budget/finance division head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Authorities ask public to drive safe on Blackout Wednesday

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — State Police along with local police, the state’s DUI association, local police and the Northeast Highway Safety Program came together to get the word out about Blackout Wednesday. They talked about the trend of many people drinking heavily the day before Thanksgiving which prompted...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
DURYEA, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Sunday after police say he was found concealing the whereabouts of a missing Pittston teen. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the teen was located after police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Man hospitalized following ATV crash

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Altercation leads to gunfire in Carbon County

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — One man is in the hospital and another is in prison after State Police say an altercation led to gunfire on Tuesday morning. According to State Police, troopers were notified by St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, of a victim who arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Counterfeit bills passed at Popeyes in Luzerne County

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Popeyes location in Luzerne County was scammed out of cash last week after State Police say multiple counterfeit bills were passed at the restaurant. According to a PSP release, troopers responded to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township when it was...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

