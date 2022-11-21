ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Disney Shares Surge As Investors See Bob Iger Wielding Magic Wand In Return To CEO Role

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkL31_0jIb3rRG00

Disney shares busted out of the starting gate this morning, rising 8% in early trading on a wave of optimistic sentiment about Bob Iger ’s return engagement as CEO .

The stock pushed near the $100 mark on more than double its average trading volume, on a fairly subdued, break-even day for the broader markets. Disney shares came into the week down more than 40% in 2022 to date as financial results have weakened on the watch of ousted CEO Bob Chapek .

Wall Street analysts weighed the company’s new prospects under Iger, who ended a 15-year run as CEO in 2020 before being summoned out of retirement by the company’s board of directors in a Sunday night shocker. The 71-year-old exec will serve at least two years in the top job and identify a successor, the board said. Just five months ago, the board had extended Chapek’s contract through 2025, making the Iger move all the more stunning.

Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson sounded one of the most positive notes on the Street, upgrading Disney stock to “outperform” (buy) and upping his 12-month price target by $20 to $120. In a note to clients, he said Iger had built Disney into a “global powerhouse,” specifically with his brand-centric tentpole strategy and the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

As a leader, Nathanson added, Iger’s “communications skills and his ability to stay focused and honestly optimistic in the face of structural challenges provided a constant ballast in the roughest of media waters. We believe investors will value the transparency and return Disney some of its long-lost magic with a
stronger narrative driving the stock higher again.”

Bank of America’s Jessica Reif Ehrlich was among many to take note of the oddity of the board ejecting Iger’s hand-picked successor, Chapek. She also said Iger’s restoration to the throne is likely to prompt “another wave of executive turnover.” Earlier this month, in the wake of Disney’s disappointing quarterly earnings report, Ehrlich took a glass-half-full view, noting Disney’s stable of powerful brands and also its revitalized theme parks. “We now expect Iger to fully re-evaluate several of the recent strategic initiatives and corporate restructurings over the past two years, which could create some near-term uncertainty on direction of the company,” she cautioned in a client note.

Similarly, Brett Feldman of Goldman Sachs said the “sudden and unexpected departure of Mr. Chapek, whose contract was recently renewed, coincides with Disney confronting more significant operating challenges as it emerges from Covid.” While Feldman still rates Disney stock a “buy” with a price target of $118, he enumerated several headwinds, including pressure on linear TV from accelerating cord-cutting and macroeconomic-driven ad weakness, plus the task of pressures on sustaining subscriber growth while also stanching losses, which jumped to $1.5 billion in the most recent quarter.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Two Surgeries And Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Jay Leno was released today from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire in his Burbank garage. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. The center also released a photo of Leno with some of the hospital staff. The picture shows Leno with visible burn scars on his face, chin and neck. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and...
Deadline

Mickey Kuhn Dies: Last Surviving ‘Gone With The Wind’ Cast Member Was 90

Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving credited cast member of the 1939 film classic Gone With The Wind, died Sunday at a hospice facility in Naples, FL. He was 90. His death was announced in a Facebook post by friend George Terrell. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story James Winburn Dies: Prolific 'Halloween' Stuntman Was 85 Related Story Jean-Marie Straub Dies: Radical French Filmmaker Of Straub-Huillet Duo Was 89 A prolific child actor of the 1930s and ’40s, Kuhn is best remembered for his role as Gone with the Wind‘s Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes (Leslie Howard, Olivia de...
NAPLES, FL
Looper

What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?

The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
BGR.com

Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek

Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Disney Stock Leaps Following Bob Iger's Return

Bob Iger is back. As announced late Sunday evening, the veteran studio head has made an unexpected return to Disney and has reassumed his role as chief executive officer of the company. Iger had previously retired from his corporate positions in 2021, ending over two decades of serving as Disney's president and CEO. Bob Chapek, a 26-year Disney veteran in his own right, was announced as Iger's successor in February 2020 and was scheduled to take over all responsibilities once Iger officially exited Disney at the conclusion of 2021, which he did for the majority of 2022. This past summer, Chapek even inked a three-year extension to remain as Disney CEO but would depart the company just five months later.
Deadline

AMC CEO Adam Aron Extols Return Of Bob Iger To Disney: “Let Me Shout This From The Mountain Top”

Among those quite happy with the re-installment of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO was exhibition giant, AMC’s Adam Aron, who took to Twitter in the wake of the news exclaiming, “Based on box office grosses, Disney is the biggest film maker of any movie studio. Bob Iger coming back to again lead Disney as its CEO is a big deal. Let me shout this from the mountain top. I have the absolute highest respect for Bob Iger.” Former Disney boss Bob Chapek was known for eventizing the studio’s streaming service Disney+ to the point where he went theatrical day-and-date on several...
Deadline

Disney+ Removes Donald Trump’s Closed Caption Reference From Elton John’s Concert After Technical Error

Disney+ viewers who tuned in to watch Elton John’s live broadcast of his farewell concert were surprised when Donald Trump’s name came up in the closed captions. The former President’s name showed up due to a technical error and any references to Trump have now been removed from the telecast after Disney+ conducted an investigation into the incident, sources tell Deadline. Following the results of the investigation into the matter, it was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but an error on an external vendor contracted for the live close captioning. It was the result of autofill or autocorrect based on...
Deadline

Did Someone Save Disney’s Life Last Night? Behind Bob Iger’s Stunning CEO Return & What’s Next For Media Giant

Many Disney employees woke up this morning trying to make sense of a surreal Sunday night that some say felt like a dream. The Hollywood spectacle couldn’t have been scripted any better. As top Disney executives were filing into the Dodger Stadium hospitality tent for Elton John’s final North American concert, which streamed live on Disney+, news broke of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as Disney CEO. The jaw-dropping move sent Disney shares soaring and industry tongues wagging, but it also raises some thorny questions for the media giant despite the familiar hand taking the controls. Chapek was expected to be at...
CNBC

Breaking News from CNBC’s David Faber: Disney Board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday, did not seriously consider other candidates – Sources

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC's David Faber on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Monday, November 21st. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/21/disney-board-reached-out-to-iger-on-friday-did-not-seriously-consider-other-candidates-sources.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JOE KERNEN: Major management shakeup at...
Deadline

Disney Shocker! Bob Iger Back As CEO, Bob Chapek Out

After less than a year in retirement, Bob Iger has returned as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company. The company’s board has sent out a notice that Bob I. is back and the recently re-upped Bob Chapek is out. “I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling,” Iger wrote tonight in an email to staffers. Having handed over the baton as CEO in February 2020 to Chapek — a stunning move unto itself at the time — and then serving as...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy