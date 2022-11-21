ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Judge: Suspect in Fishers road rage shooting has 12 pending cases against him

FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was charged in two separate road rage incidents involving a weapon in the same week. A Hamilton County judge said Wednesday that Trevor Dahl, 24, has 12 cases pending against him. Ten of those are for driving with a suspended license and two are felony cases for road rage incidents, both allegedly involving a gun Dahl owned.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
NORTH VERNON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen was chained and shackled, clad in a Kevlar vest over a yellow prison jumpsuit, as two corrections officers led him into a packed Carroll County courtroom to listen to arguments about the public release of the evidence that led to his arrest for alleged killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek more than five years ago.
DELPHI, IN
readthereporter.com

One injury in Sunday evening crash at SR 37 & Greenfield Avenue

At 6:32 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Noblesville Police Department (NPD) responded to the intersection of State Road 37 and Greenfield Avenue in reference to a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived on the scene and located the vehicles. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
KOKOMO, IN

