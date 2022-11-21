Read full article on original website
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode
Residents of Ukraine's bombed but undaunted capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes
Putin was repeatedly snubbed at an international summit of countries meant to be Russia's friends
Armenia's leader repeatedly snubbed Vladimir Putin at summit of post-Soviet nations, including by awkwardly avoiding him at a group photo.
Iranian advisers killed aiding Moscow in Crimea, says Kyiv defence official
Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strikes risked ‘nuclear catastrophe’, says Ukraine energy chief; Moscow says 50 PoWs freed – live
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power company says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station on diesel generators on Wednesday; Kyiv releases Russian PoWs
Is there a difference between TikTok in the U.S. and China? A social media analyst compares it to opium and spinach
TikTok’s algorithms have been known to keep users scrolling for hours. China’s version stops children after 40 minutes on the app.
