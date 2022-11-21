ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Daily Mail

Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes

Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Why was a Pennsylvania State Rep Reelected Despite Being Dead?

CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton officials announce change in downtown parking garage rates

The hourly rate for parking in downtown Scranton's garages will be going down starting tomorrow. City officials say it will cost $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. It is currently $4 per hour. The rate for on-street and monthly parking remains the same. The reduced garage rate was negotiated through the Scranton Parking Authority and Community Develpment Properties which leases the parking system. Again, the new lower hourly garage rate begins tomorrow November 23, 2022.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wilkes University launches multiphase project

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes University announced Tuesday, a multiphase project that will create a residential, student, and community destination at a long-standing property in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The property, formerly known as South Main Towers, is located at 116 South Main Street. University officials outlined the first phase of enhancements that will be done […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

