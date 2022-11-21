ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old jogged, went through individual drills and stretched with the team during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Chase was officially limited on the Bengals' practice report. La'el Collins, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Portsmouth Times

Bengals hitting stride before gauntlet

PITTSBURGH — This seems eerily familiar. It’s sort of like we’ve seen these Bengals before. Cincinnati’s “must-win” victory over Pittsburgh was more than a cliché’. It was the epitome of a must-win game. The Bengals’ 37-30 revenge-win over the Steelers at Acrisure...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Portsmouth Times

Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized on Monday night. The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, which is investigating. At some point overnight,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Wednesday injury report: Corey Davis returns to practice, Sauce Gardner limited but should be good for Sunday

Two players returned to practice this week for the Jets as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday. Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice, his first practice since suffering the knee injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman George Fant (knee) is also back. The Jets opened up his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. Fant has been out since injuring his knee in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Arizona's Oumar Ballo passes to Cincinnati's Landers Nolley instead of taking free throw

The Cincinnati Bearcats' game late Monday night against the Arizona Wildcats in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals featured a very bizarre moment early in the first half. Arizona center Oumar Ballo, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, stepped to the free-throw line with an 11-9 lead, but apparently wanted the ball to be wiped off first.
CINCINNATI, OH

