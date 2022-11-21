Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12 picks...
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is garnering some well deserved attention.
Yardbarker
Bengals The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old jogged, went through individual drills and stretched with the team during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Chase was officially limited on the Bengals' practice report. La'el Collins, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon...
Ja'Marr Chase headlines first Bengals vs. Titans injury report
The Cincinnati Bengals had an extensive injury report list on the Wednesday before they take on the Tennesee Titans. But no name, of course, was bigger than Ja’Marr Chase. After Joe Burrow told reporters before practice that the team expects Chase to play against the Titans, Chase was one of several names who officially went limited on the injury report:
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
Apparently some of the Buckeyes weren't prepared for the 2021 matchup with Michigan because they didn't take the rivalry seriously.
Cincy Jungle
Trenton Irwin signed to Bengals roster; Isaiah Prince waived to make room
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the team announced Tuesday. Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been...
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
Portsmouth Times
Bengals hitting stride before gauntlet
PITTSBURGH — This seems eerily familiar. It’s sort of like we’ve seen these Bengals before. Cincinnati’s “must-win” victory over Pittsburgh was more than a cliché’. It was the epitome of a must-win game. The Bengals’ 37-30 revenge-win over the Steelers at Acrisure...
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. It's the third time he's won the honor this season. Fans were able to vote for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback following his nomination on Monday. Online voting closed today at 3 p.m. As the award winner, FedEx will donate...
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Portsmouth Times
Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized on Monday night. The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, which is investigating. At some point overnight,...
Jets Wednesday injury report: Corey Davis returns to practice, Sauce Gardner limited but should be good for Sunday
Two players returned to practice this week for the Jets as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday. Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice, his first practice since suffering the knee injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman George Fant (knee) is also back. The Jets opened up his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. Fant has been out since injuring his knee in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Experience levels differ as Ohio State faces Cincinnati
Ohio State takes another step in its bid to develop chemistry when the Buckeyes oppose Cincinnati on Tuesday in the
Arizona's Oumar Ballo passes to Cincinnati's Landers Nolley instead of taking free throw
The Cincinnati Bearcats' game late Monday night against the Arizona Wildcats in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals featured a very bizarre moment early in the first half. Arizona center Oumar Ballo, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, stepped to the free-throw line with an 11-9 lead, but apparently wanted the ball to be wiped off first.
