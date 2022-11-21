ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Lookout

A civil rights leader comes home.

The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.  […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
Sumner County Source

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
WKRN

Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Earns Prestigious Travel Destination Accolades

NASHVILLE, TN — For eleven years, Nashville has been named one of the top travel destinations in the world by media outlets for its friendly and innovative spirit with a rich history and deep appreciation for all genres of music and a creative culture that pervades the city. With award-winning cuisine, a lineup of diverse neighborhoods, world-class cultural attractions and so much more, Music City has garnered recent acclaim from two prestigious travel publications, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler.
