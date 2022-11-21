ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Architecture Firm Tuck-Hinton Rebrands as Anecdote Archittectural Experiences

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based architecture and design firm Tuck-Hinton announces its rebrand under the name Anecdote Architectural Experiences. The next phase for the company behind some of the region’s most iconic civic and cultural architectural designs underscores the firm’s ability to outlast any one set of partners and its future as a collective, united by an ambition to elevate all creative ideas and voices.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $7.2M Top-shelf Estate in Brentwood, TN Offers Generous Living Space and Luxurious Amenities

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home of custom interior design and details now available for sale. This home located at 1553 Sunset Rd Lot 5, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,764 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Chris Botti to Play With the Nashville Symphony

NASHVILLE, TN — Chris Botti ranks as one of the world’s most recognizable and popular instrumentalists. His expressive sound and technical mastery of the trumpet have been featured on several specials for PBS, something that’s made him an international celebrity. But he’s perhaps best known for his work with symphony orchestras, and he’s coming to town for appearances with the Nashville Symphony November 29 and 30 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
NASHVILLE, TN

