FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps. Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Architecture Firm Tuck-Hinton Rebrands as Anecdote Archittectural Experiences
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based architecture and design firm Tuck-Hinton announces its rebrand under the name Anecdote Architectural Experiences. The next phase for the company behind some of the region’s most iconic civic and cultural architectural designs underscores the firm’s ability to outlast any one set of partners and its future as a collective, united by an ambition to elevate all creative ideas and voices.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
Longest mat slide in world coming to Nashville Shores
Nashville Shores has announced a new multi-million dollar mat slide will be joining the park in 2023.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Nashville’s Centennial Park Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’
Early blustery winds and torrential rainfall eventually made way for a gorgeous cotton candy sunset just as guests arrived at the Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’. With the stately to-scale model of The Parthenon as a backdrop, guests entered through multiple arches festooned with...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville
Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.2M Top-shelf Estate in Brentwood, TN Offers Generous Living Space and Luxurious Amenities
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home of custom interior design and details now available for sale. This home located at 1553 Sunset Rd Lot 5, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,764 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Tennessee Tribune
Chris Botti to Play With the Nashville Symphony
NASHVILLE, TN — Chris Botti ranks as one of the world’s most recognizable and popular instrumentalists. His expressive sound and technical mastery of the trumpet have been featured on several specials for PBS, something that’s made him an international celebrity. But he’s perhaps best known for his work with symphony orchestras, and he’s coming to town for appearances with the Nashville Symphony November 29 and 30 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Historically Black fraternity alumni provide Thanksgiving food for those in need
A group of men tell us they're part of something dating back more than 110 years. It's all about serving others. Tuesday, they were out keeping that tradition alive.
‘They got me’: Scammers take cash for fake tickets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 25 years, Chris Newell has bled red, white, and blue for the Tennessee Titans. “Being a Titans fan is probably one of the great joys of life,” Newell said. Outside of his job as a production assistant at FOX13, Newell hosts a Titans podcast...
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Tennessee Tribune
Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
