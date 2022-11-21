ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers' $108 million defense responsible for loss to Bengals ... and 3-7 record

The diversion continues, and effectively so. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense collapsed in the second half vs. the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. “They do the same plays over and over,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said. The offense got just 52 yards and one first down in the second half till a garbage-time touchdown drive. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is again cast as the Great Satan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Trenton Irwin awarded first game ball after Cincinnati Bengals win. His smile is priceless

If you're still on Twitter, you have to see the Cincinnati Bengals' new photo of Trenton Irwin. The Bengals wide receiver scored his first NFL career touchdown on Sunday after catching a pass from Joe Burrow in the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin entered the Week 11 game with six career catches in his four years with the Bengals, and had four receptions for 42 yards against the Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Bengals will succeed against the Titans’ pass rush this time: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last time the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals barely survived with an upset win. Despite pulling out the 19-16 walk-off win in last year’s AFC divisional battle in Nashville, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times, tying a playoff record for most sacks in a playoff game on a quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Portsmouth Times

Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized on Monday night. The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, which is investigating. At some point overnight,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Arizona's Oumar Ballo passes to Cincinnati's Landers Nolley instead of taking free throw

The Cincinnati Bearcats' game late Monday night against the Arizona Wildcats in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals featured a very bizarre moment early in the first half. Arizona center Oumar Ballo, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, stepped to the free-throw line with an 11-9 lead, but apparently wanted the ball to be wiped off first.
CINCINNATI, OH

