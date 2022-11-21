Read full article on original website
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Steelers' $108 million defense responsible for loss to Bengals ... and 3-7 record
The diversion continues, and effectively so. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense collapsed in the second half vs. the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. “They do the same plays over and over,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said. The offense got just 52 yards and one first down in the second half till a garbage-time touchdown drive. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is again cast as the Great Satan.
Trenton Irwin awarded first game ball after Cincinnati Bengals win. His smile is priceless
If you're still on Twitter, you have to see the Cincinnati Bengals' new photo of Trenton Irwin. The Bengals wide receiver scored his first NFL career touchdown on Sunday after catching a pass from Joe Burrow in the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin entered the Week 11 game with six career catches in his four years with the Bengals, and had four receptions for 42 yards against the Steelers.
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati Bengals Slip by Pittsburgh Steelers Despite 'Joe Burrow Suck' Trending on Twitter
Burrow had another 300-yard game and didn't actually "suck," but the phrase trended on Twitter.
Why the Bengals will succeed against the Titans’ pass rush this time: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last time the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals barely survived with an upset win. Despite pulling out the 19-16 walk-off win in last year’s AFC divisional battle in Nashville, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times, tying a playoff record for most sacks in a playoff game on a quarterback.
Fox 19
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
Portsmouth Times
Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized on Monday night. The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, which is investigating. At some point overnight,...
WCPO
Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase gives out 200 turkeys at Cincinnati Kroger ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI — A hip injury has kept Ja'Marr Chase from contributing on the field, but he's continuing to do big things in the community. The Bengals wideout spent time at the Oakley Kroger Monday afternoon, passing out 200 free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. "I have love and support for...
Two prime candidates remain in the hunt for the Auburn opening
As we head into “rivalry week” in College Football, Auburn athletic director John Cohen is believed to be in the final stages of naming Auburn Football’s next head coach. Rumors have run fierce since the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31, but now it seems as...
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. It's the third time he's won the honor this season. Fans were able to vote for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback following his nomination on Monday. Online voting closed today at 3 p.m. As the award winner, FedEx will donate...
Arizona's Oumar Ballo passes to Cincinnati's Landers Nolley instead of taking free throw
The Cincinnati Bearcats' game late Monday night against the Arizona Wildcats in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals featured a very bizarre moment early in the first half. Arizona center Oumar Ballo, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, stepped to the free-throw line with an 11-9 lead, but apparently wanted the ball to be wiped off first.
Experience levels differ as Ohio State faces Cincinnati
Ohio State takes another step in its bid to develop chemistry when the Buckeyes oppose Cincinnati on Tuesday in the
