R.I.P. to the Steelers Season, Positives & Negatives, Reds News, and Corky Miller joins Matt’s Take

Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
Bengals LB says they knew what Steelers offense was going to do
The Steelers offense is once again being called out for being too easy to predict. After Sunday’s 37-30 loss to Cincinnati, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt told CBS Sports the Steelers offense was doing the same thing, over and over.
Analyzing Tomlin's comments: 'That's what a losing team says'
He actually mentioned twice that he saw positives. “Is that where we are?” asked Starkey. Ron Cook said he didn’t many positives other than a couple turnovers by the defense and a decent first half from Kenny Pickett.
Steelers add running back, receiver
Injuries to Jaylen Warren and Miles Boykin, the Steelers added a running back who was hurt in training camp and a former Browns receiver
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
Browns fan favorite, Steelers legends named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
The NFL has announced that one former player from the Cleveland Browns and two former players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
FOX Sports
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mike Tomlin shares thoughts on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin avoided giving the Indianapolis Colts bulletin-board material over hiring Jeff Saturday. "My opinion doesn’t matter," Tomlin said Tuesday about the Colts naming Saturday their interim head coach on Nov. 7, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night."
Portsmouth Times
Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized on Monday night. The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, which is investigating. At some point overnight,...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive updates on OT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 by the final score of 13-3. It was a game that Baltimore had to grind out in the fourth quarter, but due to their defense and a late offensive spark were able to come away with a victory and improve their record to 7-3 on the year.
Portsmouth Times
Bengals hitting stride before gauntlet
PITTSBURGH — This seems eerily familiar. It’s sort of like we’ve seen these Bengals before. Cincinnati’s “must-win” victory over Pittsburgh was more than a cliché’. It was the epitome of a must-win game. The Bengals’ 37-30 revenge-win over the Steelers at Acrisure...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Management Welcomes Back A Heinz Sponsorship To The Stadium In A Big Way After 2022 Breakup
From 2001 to 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium and host to numerous celebrations and heartbreaks was known as Heinz Field. The organization held a 122-45-2 record in the regular season during the 20 years that the ketchup bottles hung high above the seats and attached to the scoreboard in the open end zone paired with an 8-6 mark in the postseason.
