Cincinnati, OH

R.I.P. to the Steelers Season, Positives & Negatives, Reds News, and Corky Miller joins Matt’s Take

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin shares thoughts on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin avoided giving the Indianapolis Colts bulletin-board material over hiring Jeff Saturday. "My opinion doesn’t matter," Tomlin said Tuesday about the Colts naming Saturday their interim head coach on Nov. 7, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Portsmouth Times

Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized on Monday night. The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, which is investigating. At some point overnight,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Portsmouth Times

Bengals hitting stride before gauntlet

PITTSBURGH — This seems eerily familiar. It’s sort of like we’ve seen these Bengals before. Cincinnati’s “must-win” victory over Pittsburgh was more than a cliché’. It was the epitome of a must-win game. The Bengals’ 37-30 revenge-win over the Steelers at Acrisure...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Management Welcomes Back A Heinz Sponsorship To The Stadium In A Big Way After 2022 Breakup

From 2001 to 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium and host to numerous celebrations and heartbreaks was known as Heinz Field. The organization held a 122-45-2 record in the regular season during the 20 years that the ketchup bottles hung high above the seats and attached to the scoreboard in the open end zone paired with an 8-6 mark in the postseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA

