Guilderland, NY

Stuyvesant Plaza tree lighting ceremony kicks off ‘Holiday Strolls’

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stuyvesant Plaza hosted a special tree lighting ceremony to kick off their first “Holiday Stroll” event of the season. The weekly Holiday Strolls will last until December 18.

Taylor Rao of Two Buttons Deep emceed the event, with Guilderland Town Supervisor and Guilderland Police Chief, Peter Barber and Dan McNally in attendance as well. The event included the first Holiday Stroll which started at 1 p.m. and lasted until 4 p.m., followed by the tree lighting ceremony which took place at 5 p.m., capped off by the tree lighting as the finale at 5:45 p.m. The Albany Gay Men’s Chorus and Lennox were also on hand for musical entertainment.

Those looking to partake in upcoming Holiday Strolls at Stuyvesant can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, live music, and photos with Santa each Sunday.

