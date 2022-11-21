Olivia, MN: Elementary schools and churches in Renville County rose to the challenge of their Sheriff’s Office this week to “Stuff a Squad Car” with food to support the Renville County Food Shelf. The Sheriff’s Office promised a “classroom donut party” to the grade in each of the elementary schools in Renville County that brought the most food to school to support the food drive. Similarly, “after-worship coffee and donuts – served by the Sheriff’s Office” was offered to the churches that raised the most money and the most food for the cause.

