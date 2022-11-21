Read full article on original website
Robert Cady
Robert Cady, age 84, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Marlys Schuette
Marlys Schuette, age 85, of Winthrop, Minnesota passed away Saturday, November 19,. 2022 at Bayside Manor in Gaylord, Minnesota. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Burial will follow in the Winthrop City cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Monday, prior to service, all at church. Arrangements are with Minnesota Valley Funeral Home of New Ulm, Minnesota.
Geraldine “Gibber” J. Motzko
Geraldine J. Motzko, “Gibber”, age 89, of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in rural Delano, Minnesota. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the church with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. and will continue Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with Iten Funeral Home in Delano and Watertown.
Charles J. Burich
Charles J. Burich, age 96, husband of Harriet, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, followed by Fellowship from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at the Hutchinson VFW. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Dorothy Gunderson
Dorothy Gunderson, age 89, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Silver Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In leu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Allina Hospice or Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca. More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday. After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death. Officials say the geese die-off...
Missing Redwood Falls Man
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Redwood Falls Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Redwood Falls man. Thirty-five-year-old Alex Aaron Allrunner was last seen by family on Friday, November 18 around 10:30 AM in the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. That afternoon, he was seen on foot on 900 block of E. Bridge Street.
Local Schedule for November 25, 26
Nov 26- Girls BB-Hutchinson, Mayer Lutheran at St Thomas Academy.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
Hutchinson Video Surveillance Project
The Hutchinson City Council has approved moving forward with their “Video Surveillance Project.”. The council unanimously approved awarding the nearly $223,000 bid Tuesday night. Cameras will be installed at 12 locations around the city, including four city parks. City Administrator Matt Jaunich:. Director of Information Technology Tom Kloss says...
Gopher WBB gets a win
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher women’s basketball team jumped out to a 24-3 first quarter lead and never looked back in an 82-48 win over Presbyterian yesterday at Williams Arena. Two Minnesota players registered double-doubles in the victory. Freshman Mallory Heyer of Chaska had 19 points and ten rebounds, while sophomore Alanna Micheaux of Wayne, Michigan scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high 11 boards. The Gophers poured it on in the second half, outscoring the visiting Blue Hose by 19 points. Minnesota is now 3-1 on the season, while Presbyterian falls to 2-3. The Gophers visit Virginia for a game on Saturday.
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
“Stuff a Squad Car Challenge” Food Drive Overwhelmingly Successful
Olivia, MN: Elementary schools and churches in Renville County rose to the challenge of their Sheriff’s Office this week to “Stuff a Squad Car” with food to support the Renville County Food Shelf. The Sheriff’s Office promised a “classroom donut party” to the grade in each of the elementary schools in Renville County that brought the most food to school to support the food drive. Similarly, “after-worship coffee and donuts – served by the Sheriff’s Office” was offered to the churches that raised the most money and the most food for the cause.
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
Albertville Man Found Guilty in Fatal Stearns County Traffic Crash From 2019
A Wright County man was found guilty in recent days on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving stemming from a fatal traffic crash in Stearns County in the summer of 2019. You may remember that the crash happened at the intersection of eastbound Highway 23 and the off-ramp...
Willmar Event Center opens to the public
(Willmar MN-) One of the last facets of the Invest in Willmar projects is complete and opens to the public on Monday. With the weather turning cold and wintry, Willmar Parks and Rec Director Rob Baumgarn says the new indoor event center is a "dream come true"... Your browser does...
