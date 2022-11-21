Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
atlantafi.com
SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info
The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly previews Texas A&M, says Week 13 bout is 'their bowl game'
Texas A&M has been one of the most surprising teams in college football this season. And not in a good way. The Aggies were an AP Preseason top 10 team with a strong roster and what was at the time believed to be a strong coaching staff that was built for a great season in the SEC West.
tigerrag.com
No. 12 LSU women look to broaden horizons away from home with two games in Goombay Splash
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU will play its first game away from home Thursday against George Mason and UAB in the Goombay Splash at Gateway Christian Academy. LSU (5-0) will face George Mason 1 p.m. CDT Thursday and with a win would face UAB Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers would face UAB at 1 p.m. on Friday with a first-game loss against George Mason.
andthevalleyshook.com
LSU Hops Into Top 5
LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
theadvocate.com
The LSU women's basketball schedule is not as strong as other ranked teams. Here is why.
Kim Mulkey’s team has put up 544 points in its first five games this season. The No. 12-ranked LSU Tigers have run roughshod over teams that aren't likely to reach the NCAA tournament, such as Bellarmine, Western Carolina and Houston Christian. On Sunday, they blew out Northwestern State 100-45,...
LSU Baseball: Tommy White Ready For New Chapter, Talks Transfer Decision
Jay Johnson set the tone on on his visit with White, made his decision that much easier.
tigerdroppings.com
As The Regular Season Wraps Up, Transfer Portal Season Begins To Heat Up
The newly created transfer portal window is set to open on December 5th, creating a wave of departures and additions for many college football programs. First-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly dug deep into the transfer portal in the offseason and signed 15 players to help build up a depleted roster. The Tigers signed just 15 high school recruits last year.
theadvocate.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
theadvocate.com
The go-to guy: Versatile senior DB/WR helps power Denham Springs into quarterfinals
A USB connection is one way to power a computer or phone. You plug in and go. CamRon Eirick serves much the same purpose for the Denham Springs High School football team. No matter where he is plugged into the lineup, Eirick succeeds. The 6-foot-3 senior plays cornerback, wide receiver...
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
lafourchegazette.com
Tarpons push into Thibodaux Tournament Finals with win over Southside
The South Lafourche boys’ basketball got a win over a quality opponent on Tuesday night, punching a ticket to the finals at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic. The Tarpons beat Southside 56-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 on the season, which punching a ticket into the Championship Game on Wednesday where they will face Ellender.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off 2021-22 5A champ Zachary; Airline, Haughton win
The Bossier Bearkats defeated 2021-22 Class 5A state champion Zachary 36-34 in the City of Lights tournament Tuesday in Natchitoches. The Bearkats broke the Broncos’ 32-game winning streak. Keyshun Johnson and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with nine points each. Tahj Roots added seven and Kerel Woods five. Brandon Rogers...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
lsuagcenter.com
Get It Growing: Now’s the time to prevent stickerweed
(Video 11/22/22) Stickerweed, sometimes called burweed, not only makes the lawn look unsightly, but it sticks into your bare feet. On this edition of Get It Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard explains that now is the time to apply weed killer to prevent weeds like stickerweed.
KTBS
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
NOLA.com
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
wbrz.com
Students won't face charges after brawl at high school football game in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - Student-athletes involved in a melee that broke out at a high school football game will not face criminal charges, according to prosecutors. The news comes about a week after Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ charges were being considered for as many as 10 students who were involved in the fight, which erupted at the end of Plaquemine High's game against Jennings High on Nov. 11.
Comments / 0