Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
Breel Embolo's goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup
Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert. Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in […]
World Cup will help Qatar improve on human rights, Spain's gay sports minister says
MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Human rights in Qatar will improve as it hosts people from all over the globe for the World Cup, bolstering freedom and tolerance in the country, Spain's openly gay Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on Thursday.
Soccer-Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uruguay defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde both hit the woodwork as the South Americans were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game on Thursday.
Portugal v Ghana: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as Portugal and Ghana get their campaigns under way
Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
