Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Bomb Blast Sensations shop joins Clarksville Chamber
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bomb Blast Sensations has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Deedra Centeno said they opened their business in 2017. “We make toy bath bombs that are perfect for stocking stuffers, lotions, shower steamers, bubble bars, and we have...
clarksvillenow.com
Andres M. Munoz
Andres M. Munoz, age 48, of Oak Grove, KY, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Andres was born January 21, 1974, in San Fernando, CA to William Carpenter (deceased) and Cecilia Carpenter. Andres is survived by his husband, Edward Munoz; sister, Bernadette Johnson; niece...
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
clarksvillenow.com
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
clarksvillenow.com
Local animator’s short film ‘Sagiso’ accepted into 18 film festivals | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Claire Layne was one of the first students in a then-new animation program at Austin Peay State University in 2017. “They had just recently built their new art department here and I was one of the graduating class for this new animation program that they’re trying to implement.”
WSMV
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
clarksvillenow.com
Veteran builds community relationships with Italian flair in Yada on Franklin
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – From her time in the military to supporting education, and offering a special experience for Clarksville dining, Darla Knight has spent many years of service in her relationships with the community. Knight enlisted in the Army in 1986 while in California, and after her...
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
James Bernard Nickell
James Bernard Nickell, age 55, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. James was born March 15, 1967 in Ada, OK, to the late Eugene Nickell and Roxanna Dodson. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Nickell. James is survived by his girlfriend, Isela (Stella) Diaz,...
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WSMV
Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand. The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
clarksvillenow.com
John David Bradley, Jr.
John David (JD) Bradley, Jr. was born November 15, 1944, in Clarksville, TN to John David Bradley, Sr. and Hazel Thomas Bradley. JD accepted Christ as his Lord and personal Savior and united with the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading the Bible. JD graduated high school in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
clarksvillenow.com
Jimmy Straw
Ret. SFC Jimmy Ray Straw, age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 19, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
clarksvillenow.com
Gateway Chamber Orchestra to enchant with Duke Ellington holiday concert
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra will enchant all ages with their unique take on the “Nutcracker” on Saturday evening, Dec. 19, and Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20. This Holiday favorite, with a “Duke Ellington meets Tchaikovsky” twist, features exclusive performances by guest artists from Nashville Ballet, Ballet West, and Dance Theatre of Harlem. International sensation Ingrid Silva makes her debut in this year’s production.
Comments / 1