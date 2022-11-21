Read full article on original website
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
Vigil held in Grand Junction for Colorado Springs victims
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A remembrance candlelight vigil was held last night to honor those in the LGBTQ+ community whose lives have been lost too soon. The vigil was held at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Grand Junction and follows the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five and injured 18 before being subdued by “heroic” patrons.
Grand Junction community mourns after Club Q shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Springs is approximately five hours away from the Western Slope, but community members in Grand Junction are mourning in the wake of that horrific shooting. The President of Colorado West Pride, Heidi Hess, shared that it’s a heavy day - November 20 is Transgender...
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Western Colorado's Liberty Cap
How does being able to look up at the Colorado National Monument from your pool sound? What about living steps away from the Liberty Cap trailhead? Look no further than 2095 S Broadway in the Redlands. This 3-acre property includes a pool and a hot tub in the backyard. Come take a look inside.
Obituary: Arletta Burrows
Arletta LaVonne Burrows, 90, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Arletta was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 11, 1932. She grew up in Kalispell graduating from Flathead High School. She worked for Western Union Telegram delivering telegrams during and after high school. She married Jack Henry Burrows in 1953 in Kalispell. Jack worked for the world-wide construction engineering company Morrison Knudsen, which took them to Montana, Washington, California, Arkansas and Columbia, South America. They then retired in Rifle, Colorado where they spent their remaining years.
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
25 Random Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado
Get ready to go back in time to Western Colorado of the 1940s, 50s, 60s, and maybe a shot or two of the 70s. These Robert Grant images were recently discovered in a file on his son-in-law's computer. In no particular order, and with no particular subject in mind, check...
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
Prepare your home for a safe holiday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and the Grand Junction Fire Department is urging you to prepare for a safe holiday. That’s because Thanksgiving is the country’s worst day for home cooking fires. Crews say distractions can be our biggest enemy when in the kitchen....
12 Great Colorado Restaurants with Cheap Eats In Grand Junction
When you need to grab a bite to eat without spending a lot, where can you go in Grand Junction? Can you still find a hot lunch for $10 or less? What about lunch for $3 or $4?. Bring on the cheap eats. We'll get you started below with 12 great local options that have some delicious breakfast and lunch options for less than you might expect.
Mountain Report November 21, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The list of open ski resorts is getting longer and this week is no exception. A weak snow maker is due Wednesday night with a potentially stronger snow storm by the middle of next week.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!. Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KKCO) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Local students land spots in 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections
WESTERN SLOPE, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections have been released, with a number of local students making the cut. Addie Ritterbush, Palisade High School sophomore. Mattea Enewold, Glenwood Springs High School senior. Ella Steele, Palisade High School senior. Siri Henderson, Glenwood Springs High School senior.
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving week... mostly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us. In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the holiday season upon us, the opportunity for holiday scams is on the rise. The Mesa County Crime Stoppers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware and vigilant this holiday season so you don’t fall victim to any holiday scams.
Black Friday Special Pet Adoptions This Week In Grand Junction
Retail stores won't be the only ones offering Black Friday specials the day after Thanksgiving. Roice-Hurst Humane Society is offering some incentive to pet lovers this week with a Black Friday special on pet adoptions. You can adopt a dog, cat, or kitten for just $59 this Friday at Roice-Hurst. Stop by the shelter on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction. No appointment is necessary.
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
