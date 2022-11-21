ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs

Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
Inquisitr.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'Acting Up' In Sexy Mini Skirt

Miranda Lambert is sizzling as she shakes her hips for a bit of a boogie and shouts out both her husband and her Actin' Up track. The country singer posted to her Instagram this week and jointly with 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin. She immediately made headlines for showing off her hourglass curves in a gorgeous and leggy look, as the couple attended the BMI Country Awards. Miranda put her killer legs on show in a colorful look, and fans on her social media can't get enough.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album

From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy