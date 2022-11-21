Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
CMA Fans Are Outraged After the Show Skips Tributes for Naomi Judd and Olivia Newton-John
The 2022 CMA Awards went off without a hitch and brought some of country music's biggest names into one room. With jaw-dropping performances from artists like Carrie Underwood, host Luke Bryan, and a slew of special collaborations that we didn't know we needed, it was truly a star-studded night to remember.
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs
Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Miranda Lambert Is 'Acting Up' In Sexy Mini Skirt
Miranda Lambert is sizzling as she shakes her hips for a bit of a boogie and shouts out both her husband and her Actin' Up track. The country singer posted to her Instagram this week and jointly with 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin. She immediately made headlines for showing off her hourglass curves in a gorgeous and leggy look, as the couple attended the BMI Country Awards. Miranda put her killer legs on show in a colorful look, and fans on her social media can't get enough.
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
Miranda Lambert 'Acts Up' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards After Making Cheeky Birthday Request — Photos
A couple that "acts up" together — stays together! On Tuesday, November 8, Miranda Lambert shared a fun video to Instagram of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin dancing while having a cocktail before walking the red carpet at the BMI Country Awards. Article continues below advertisement. "Actin up tonight...
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Pink steps into the role of Olivia Newton-John for an incredible awards show tribute
Not a dry eye in the house.
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Elle King + The Black Keys Deliver Scorching 'Great Balls of Fire' at 2022 CMA Awards
Rocker-at-heart Elle King and rockers-in-practice the Black Keys delivered an off-the-chain rendition of Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire" during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) broadcast of the 2022 CMA Awards. King sat behind the piano and shouted through the song with a ferocity that would've even floored The Killer...
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
Carly Pearce Gives a Nod to Her Musical Hero With ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
The 2022 CMA Awards opened with a star-studded tribute to Loretta Lynn on Wednesday night, but the ceremony also included another heartfelt nod to the late country legend. Carly Pearce took the stage to perform "Dear Miss Loretta," a heartfelt ode to her fellow Kentucky native that she penned for her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone.
Jonny Irwin says he was axed as A Place in the Sun presenter due to terminal cancer
Insurance issue related to diagnosis blamed for his removal from the Channel 4 show he fronted for 18 years
Comments / 0