Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Catchy New Nicknames
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) logs full practice on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" according to Kliff Kingsbury. Those comments match Murray's expectations that he will start on Sunday, as does his upgrade to a full practice to start the week. Barring a setback, Murray appears to be on track to return after a two-week absence.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
Cardinals: Paul DeJong – The Downfall We Should Have Seen Coming
Paul DeJong’s decline began in his All-Star 2019 season, and we all were too naïve to see it coming. When taking a deep dive into Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong’s rollercoaster ride at the plate the past few seasons, the proof was not in the results but at the inconsistencies of how his swing operates. Undoubtedly, DeJong’s 2018 and 2019 seasons with the club were his best. In 2018 he slashed .241/.313/.433 in 490 plate appearances and in his All-Star campaign in 2019 he slashed .233/.318/.444 in 664 trips to the dish.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach
Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
49ers announce roster move ahead of Mexico game vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad. The 49ers are preparing to play the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT, 7:15 p.m. local time. San Francisco is currently a 10-point favorite in the Week 11 matchup.
Commanders Playoff Odds Watch: Rooting Guide for Week 12
Don’t look now, but the Washington Commanders have won five of their last six games following a 1-4 start and are pounding on the door of the NFC playoff picture. With the New York Giants getting further depleted by injury — they lost Adoree Jackson and Wan’Dale Robinson in their Week 11 loss to Detroit — and facing a brutal schedule to close the season, it’d be a disappointment if the Commanders didn’t leapfrog their division rivals by season’s end.
Thanksgiving NFL Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game
Happy Thanksgiving to all our wonderful readers and followers!. As family arrives, and eventually more and more food and adult beverages are concerned, all three Thanksgiving matchups feature several noteworthy betting trends that the four of us can highlight here. Each of our betting plays, best prop bets, anytime touchdown...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
Stephen A. Smith: Blame Jimmy G if the 49ers Don't Make the Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith questions Jimmy G's ability to get it done in the playoffs.
