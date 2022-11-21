ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
GLENDALE, CA
NBC News

Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
CBS Miami

Appeals court seems skeptical of Trump argument for special master review

Washington — A panel of three judges on the federal appeals court in Atlanta appeared skeptical Tuesday of former President Donald Trump's arguments for continuing the review by an independent arbiter of documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago resort. They raised concerns about the precedent it would set if a lower court order siding with the former president in his dispute with the Justice Department were allowed to stand.Arguments before Chief Judge William Pryor and Judges Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher spanned roughly 40 minutes, during which the members of the panel questioned lawyers for both sides about the validity of...
ATLANTA, GA
bitcoinist.com

Bahamas Liquidators Discover Possibilities Of Fraud From FTX

Still, on the ongoing FTX fiasco, the embattled crypto exchange has got it hot from all corners. On one side is the intensive investigation by the regulators, then legal actions from creditors. A few days after the collapse, the legal actions against the FTX exchange increased. Moreover, the latest update from the bankruptcy filings suggests the firm committed severe offences.

