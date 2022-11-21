Read full article on original website
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
The Supreme Court case poses the question: Should people who depend on initiatives funded in part by the federal government be allowed to sue states when they believe their rights have been violated?
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
Federal appeals court prepares to hear arguments in Mar-a-Lago documents dispute
Washington — A federal appeals court in Atlanta is poised to hear arguments Tuesday in the dispute between the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump over the former president's handling of sensitive records he brought to his South Florida residence from the White House at the end of his presidency.
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over handling of ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, DNC
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against former President Trump’s attorneys over their handling of a since-dismissed lawsuit brought on Trump’s behalf against his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and dozens more defendants. The sanctioned parties — four attorneys and their two...
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Washington Examiner
Trump makes last-ditch request before appeals court decides future of special master
Justice Department attorneys on Tuesday are urging a federal appeals court panel to terminate the use of a special master tasked to review thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, which has remained a blockade in the government's investigation. But before the hearing...
Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face...
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
Appeals court seems skeptical of Trump argument for special master review
Washington — A panel of three judges on the federal appeals court in Atlanta appeared skeptical Tuesday of former President Donald Trump's arguments for continuing the review by an independent arbiter of documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago resort. They raised concerns about the precedent it would set if a lower court order siding with the former president in his dispute with the Justice Department were allowed to stand.Arguments before Chief Judge William Pryor and Judges Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher spanned roughly 40 minutes, during which the members of the panel questioned lawyers for both sides about the validity of...
Missouri appeals court to Agape judge: halt all action in case until further notice
Editor’s note: this story has been updated to clarify the appeals court order, which halts any action in the case until further notice. The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a Cedar County judge to halt all further action in the Agape Boarding School case until it issues a final decision on a recent motion.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: federal prosecutors seeking 15 years for Theranos fraud
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison for lying to investors and putting patients' safety at risk.
FTX was run as 'personal fiefdom,' faces hacks, missing assets, attorneys say
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the collapsed crypto exchange said in its first bankruptcy hearing as they detailed ongoing challenges such as hacks and substantial missing assets.
bitcoinist.com
Bahamas Liquidators Discover Possibilities Of Fraud From FTX
Still, on the ongoing FTX fiasco, the embattled crypto exchange has got it hot from all corners. On one side is the intensive investigation by the regulators, then legal actions from creditors. A few days after the collapse, the legal actions against the FTX exchange increased. Moreover, the latest update from the bankruptcy filings suggests the firm committed severe offences.
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
