Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents
money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
WISH-TV
Indiana lawmakers say further tax cuts possible during 2023 session
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders on Tuesday said they plan to revisit property taxes and possibly income tax cuts as part of an inflation relief effort. In an address to the Indiana House of Representatives after being sworn in for another term as House speaker, Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers, said taxpayers deserve further relief, especially given Indiana’s good financial footing.
WANE-TV
Gas tax in Indiana to set new record next month
That is when the tax will raise from 23.1 cents to 23.3 cents — making it the highest-ever December gasoline tax for Indiana.
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
WIBC.com
Marijuana, Abortion and Taxes: The Possibilities In Indiana in 2023
STATE HOUSE--You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding for schools, potential tax cuts
The next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday. Lawmakers met for the first time since the election as Republican legislative leaders laid out their biggest priorities. Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding …. The next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday. Lawmakers met for the first time since...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana cattle farmers experiencing long waits to get meat processed
MAXWELL, Ind. – As many Hoosiers combat inflation while they stock up on groceries for the holidays, many Indiana farmers are experiencing some challenges as well. Hoosier farmers are experiencing long waits to get their meats processed. It is an issue that stems back to the start of the pandemic.
WOWO News
Indiana Unemployment Rises In October
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate increased to 3% in October, up from 2.8% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says despite the increase, the state gained 6,900 private sector jobs last month. The DWD says Indiana is again experiencing a peak in private employment, which stands at 2,782,000. The new jobs added in October are being attributed to gains in the manufacturing; private educational and health services; trade, transportation and health services; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality sectors according to Inside Indiana Business.
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
Did you get your payment of up to $400 from the state of Illinois?
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement because you probably should have received a payment from the state. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs
One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
cbs4indy.com
It’s the best of the week! Timing arrival of rain
It’s the best day of the week! Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60-degrees in the afternoon. We keep the sunshine around too so if you will be one of the many traveling ahead of the holiday, be sure to have the sunglasses with you. However, if you’re staying local for the holiday, we have a pretty decent outlook for central Indiana as well.
