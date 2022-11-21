money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement because you probably should have received a payment from the state. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO