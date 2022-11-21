NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based architecture and design firm Tuck-Hinton announces its rebrand under the name Anecdote Architectural Experiences. The next phase for the company behind some of the region’s most iconic civic and cultural architectural designs underscores the firm’s ability to outlast any one set of partners and its future as a collective, united by an ambition to elevate all creative ideas and voices.

