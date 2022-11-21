Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
usf.edu
Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties
Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Fire reminds residents of proper turkey cooking protocol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire wants to remind everyone to have a healthy and safe Thanksgiving. This includes, of course, the yearly reminded to not deep fry frozen turkeys as it can lead to a devastating fire. Make sure your turkey is thawed before putting it into hot...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released another update on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point. Piney Point made headlines in April 2021 when 215 million gallons of wastewater were pumped from the facility into Port Manatee. The polluted water, according to members of Suncoast Waterkeeper, played a major role in exacerbating the red tide bloom months later.
Mysuncoast.com
Food assistance increasing for Thanksgiving
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many families across the Suncoast are needing a little extra help to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year. Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has helped hundreds of families stock up on food for Thanksgiving. According to President and CEO Maribeth Phillips the need for assistance has gone up since Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm weather for the Holiday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Thanksgiving Day from the ABC7 First Alert Weather team! It looks to be nice and warm for most of the day. There is a possibility of some patchy dense fog developing Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. and it will then burn off and start to lift by 9 a.m. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the late morning and then mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be warming into the upper 70s at the beaches and low 80s inland. There is a very small chance for an isolated showers late in the day.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expands parking in preparation for holiday crowds
The holidays are always a popular time to travel, but for some airports that have seen exponential growth over the last few years, those crowds can come with some challenges.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County hit debris pickup milestone
CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor passed a major recovery milestone Sunday when it collected its two millionth cubic yard of debris. AshBritt has delivered more than 42,000 loads of debris to three county staging sites since collection began six weeks ago. The county...
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
Mysuncoast.com
2 newly-elected Sarasota County Commissioners sworn in Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - -Two newly-elected Sarasota County Board of Commissioners were sworn in Tuesday in a ceremony at the County Government building. The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners recognized newly elected representatives Mark Smith, District 2, and Joe Neunder, District 4, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Born in Detroit,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee tax discount deadline approaching
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills. Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.
wfla.com
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
speedonthewater.com
OPA Worlds Day 1—Jumpstarting the Recovery
When Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida on September 28, one of the areas struck hard was Englewood Beach. Since then, the town of about 19,300 residents has been busy repairing their homes, cleaning up their yards and getting closer to back to normal. One annual event that...
Mysuncoast.com
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
Mysuncoast.com
New Manatee Commissioners sworn in Tuesday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three new County Commissioners were sworn in at a ceremony Tuesday morning. The three new commissioners, Amanda Ballard, Mike Rahn and Jason Bearden, were surrounded by friends and family as they took their oath of office in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers. The new commissioners have already begun work and will all be in their new seats next Tuesday, November 29, for their first regularly scheduled Manatee County Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman was killed Tuesday evening when she stepped into the path of a vehicle on Jones Loop Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road at about 9:30 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
A One of A Kind Estate Sited on One of The Most Beautiful Deepwater Basins in Sarasota Florida Hits The Market for $10 Million
799 Freeling Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 799 Freeling Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate situated on one of the most desirable streets on Bay Island at the north end of Siesta Key just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico with no fixed bridges. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 799 Freeling Drive, please contact Michelle Ward (Phone: Preferred Shore) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
