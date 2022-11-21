Ben Askren says it is “obvious” that Jorge Masvidal is ducking Gilbert Burns: “Obviously he is declining”

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Taila Santos claims UFC admitted ‘scared’ Valentina Shevchenko is ‘running’ from rematch
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos believes reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko escaped Singapore Indoor Stadium with a gift from the cageside judges, leading to a split decision victory and what appears to be an extended vacation. Shevchenko, ranked No. 2 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, was a massive favorite heading...
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler open to BMF battle vs. Jorge Masvidal: ‘That belt sure would look good’ on mantel
Michael Chandler hasn’t shied away from sharing his willingness to compete north of 155 pounds. Though his results inside the Octagon haven’t been ideal in terms of getting his hand raised, Chandler has been consistently entertaining in all five of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts (2-3, 23-8 overall). All but one of Chandler’s UFC appearances have resulted in either a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonus.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Cain Velasquez requests permission to compete in Lucha Libre wrestling event while on bail
Cain Velasquez is looking to compete at a Lucha Libre wrestling match on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona. On November 8, Velasquez was officially released on bail. The judge indicated he understood Velasquez’s danger but views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards still wants revenge against Jorge Masvidal ‘in the octagon or on the street’
Leon Edwards is the man to beat in the UFC’s welterweight division, but there’s one name he’s still fixated on getting a win over. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Edwards would like to settle his business with Jorge Masvidal in the future. The two have had a rivalry dating back to March 2019, when both fighters competed at a UFC event in London. After the conclusion of the event, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a physical confrontation backstage, better known as the “Three Piece and a Soda” incident.
Curtis Blaydes reacts to potentially being the opponent for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut: “I’ll be ready for 5 rounds of war”
Curtis Blaydes is excited that he could potentially be the man to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC heavyweight division. Jones has hinted at a move to heavyweight for quite some time but has still yet to make the move. However, Dana White has confirmed Jones will fight in 2023 and they are targeting March as his return date.
Gilbert Burns to face Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Brazil after Jorge Masvidal allegedly turned him down
Gilbert Burns will be getting the chance to fight in Brazil. When the UFC announced they would be returning to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Burns immediately called to be on the card. He has since called out Jorge Masvidal for the event and revealed that ‘Gamebred’ turned him down multiple times.
Bellator president Scott Coker shares 'the thing that is frustrating' about Dillon Danis
CHICAGO – Another weekend, another Dillon Danis fiasco. That was the case this past Friday when Danis scuffled with British YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and was punched by Anthony Taylor during a brawl at a DAZN event. This latest Danis fiasco happened less than a week after he was in the middle of a physical altercation with former UFC star Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden at UFC 281.
Taila Santos bashes Valentina Shevchenko for supposedly turning down a rematch: “I showed she was no big deal”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Talia Santos isn’t happy with Valentina Shevchenko turning down a rematch. At UFC 275 in June, the two-faced off in the co-main event. The Brazilian headed into the fight as a massive underdog, and it was understandable. Prior to the event, Shevchenko had lost just two rounds total during her time at 125 pounds.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
After being pulled from coaching at UFC Vegas 65, New Jersey Gaming Enforcement bans any betting involving James Krause
UFC fighter-turned-coach James Krause continues to be embroiled in controversy. The Missouri native was an active UFC roster member from 2013 to 2022. The former welterweight contender faced names such as Jorge Masvidal and Bobby Green. He ultimately retired earlier this year, having been out of the octagon since a 2020 win over Claudio Silva.
Bellator’s Scott Coker laments Dillon Danis heading to boxing to face KSI: “He had a lot of potential”
Bellator President Scott Coker isn’t super thrilled with Dillon Danis’s new career choice. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure since making his way into the MMA world. Originally coming onto the scene as Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu coach, Danis quickly began making a name of his own. In 2017, the submission ace signed with Bellator.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 102 with Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Brendan Loughnane, Stevie Ray, and Larissa Pacheco
In the 102nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of the 2022 PFL Championship on Friday. We’re first joined by Oliveir-Aubin Mercier (1:57) ahead of his lightweight title fight. Next, PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane (16:32) comes on. PFL lightweight Stevie Ray (27:07) then joins the show. PFL women’s lightweight Larissa Pacheco (41:22) closes out the program.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Jiri Prochazka vacates UFC light heavyweight title due to injury, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev now headlines UFC 282
Jiri Prochazka is no longer the UFC’s light heavyweight champion. Prochazka was set to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 282 against Glover Teixeira. It was an immediate rematch of their UFC 275 fight which Prochazka won by fifth-round submission.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0