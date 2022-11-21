Read full article on original website
bmh187
2d ago
that is ridiculous grow up you are not the only one that they have to fix food for
my opinion!
2d ago
That's prob why they're short staffed I mean it's dangerous to work anywhere anymore
Sherri Kilby
2d ago
oh my goodness. he's really stupid, and definitely deserves to be caught.
WYFF4.com
Man pulls handgun on Wendy's employee when sauce did not come with meal, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man pulled a handgun on a Wendy's employee after he did not receive any sauce with his meal, according to police with the Gastonia Police Department. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Police say that the Wendy's employee told them that the man was...
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
Missing Guilford County woman with ‘cognitive impairments’ found after more than 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was missing for just over 36 hours has been found, according to family. Phyllis Carter Rollins, who had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, was found and taken to a hospital on Wednesday shortly before noon. Investigators were on scene at the wooded area […]
Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
After a string of gun store robberies, law enforcement weighs in on catching culprits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun shops around the Triad are tightening security after several break-ins took place across several cities. Some suspects have been arrested while others are still on the loose. Surveillance video shows a smash-and-grab for guns at a gun and pawn shop in Lexington Sunday. The suspects...
WBTV
Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside North Carolina Food Lion, police say
The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
2 charged with attempting to break into gun store in Colfax: warrants
COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with attempting to break into a gun store in Colfax, according to to arrest warrants. Joshua Elisha King and Ahmodd Rasheed Brown are accused in arrest warrants of trying to break into a gun store. The owner saw the pair on camera and called the police. […]
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during NC traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer.
