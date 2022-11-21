ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 12

bmh187
2d ago

that is ridiculous grow up you are not the only one that they have to fix food for

Reply
17
my opinion!
2d ago

That's prob why they're short staffed I mean it's dangerous to work anywhere anymore

Reply
5
Sherri Kilby
2d ago

oh my goodness. he's really stupid, and definitely deserves to be caught.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy