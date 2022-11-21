Are Oklahoma liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? What to know about your holiday liquor

Liquor stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

You can still buy beer and wine at gas stations and grocery stores

When it comes to buying booze during the holidays, Oklahoma has a law for that.

Retail liquor stores must be closed during both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Whether they'll be open the day before is up to the individual store owner.

In Oklahoma, liquor stores can be open from 8 a.m. until midnight every day except Sunday. If a county allows Sunday liquor sales, the store can be open but has to wait until noon to serve their customers.

Only 11 out of the state's 77 counties have authorized Sunday liquor sales, and Oklahoma County is one of them. Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma is the most recent convert. Its residents voted this month to let liquor stores sell on Sunday.

Grocery stores and gas stations are treated differently. While they are limited to selling pre-packaged beer and wine, Oklahoma law doesn't restrict alcohol sales at these locations during the holidays. And unlike liquor stores, there's no restriction on Sunday sales.

When it comes to what state regulators call a "mixed-beverage establishment" – bar, club, pub, dive, – Oklahoma's laws are a patchwork of restrictions on both Sundays and holidays. Some counties restrict the time a bar can be open on Sunday, and others highlight specific holidays when alcohol cannot be served.

Oklahoma County, however, has no such limitations.