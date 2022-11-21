ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Are Oklahoma liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? What to know about your holiday liquor

By Dale Denwalt, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brWS0_0jIb1BsW00
  • Liquor stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • You can still buy beer and wine at gas stations and grocery stores

When it comes to buying booze during the holidays, Oklahoma has a law for that.

Retail liquor stores must be closed during both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Whether they'll be open the day before is up to the individual store owner.

In Oklahoma, liquor stores can be open from 8 a.m. until midnight every day except Sunday. If a county allows Sunday liquor sales, the store can be open but has to wait until noon to serve their customers.

Only 11 out of the state's 77 counties have authorized Sunday liquor sales, and Oklahoma County is one of them. Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma is the most recent convert. Its residents voted this month to let liquor stores sell on Sunday.

Grocery stores and gas stations are treated differently. While they are limited to selling pre-packaged beer and wine, Oklahoma law doesn't restrict alcohol sales at these locations during the holidays. And unlike liquor stores, there's no restriction on Sunday sales.

When it comes to what state regulators call a "mixed-beverage establishment" – bar, club, pub, dive, – Oklahoma's laws are a patchwork of restrictions on both Sundays and holidays. Some counties restrict the time a bar can be open on Sunday, and others highlight specific holidays when alcohol cannot be served.

Oklahoma County, however, has no such limitations.

Comments / 2

Related
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
KOCO

Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Cleveland County judge dismisses protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker

A protective order filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker in Cleveland County last week was dismissed Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by OU Daily. The petition for protective order, filed Nov. 15, accused Parker of domestic abuse, stalking and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Judge Bridget Childers dismissed the protective order after the petitioner, a 21-year-old woman, failed to appear in court. The Norman Transcript first reported details of Tuesday’s proceedings.
NORMAN, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy