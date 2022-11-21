Feds green light new O’Hare International terminal

CHICAGO — Construction can begin on a large terminal expansion at O’Hare, officials announced Monday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and joined Mayor Lightfoot for the Terminal 5 announcement. Last year, the expansion of the terminal started to begin.

It will include increase gate capacity by 25% and added restaurants and amenities. There will also be a new airline lounge and security screening checkpoints.

“Chicago’s transportation infrastructure is what makes this city an economic powerhouse of global importance,” Buttigieg said. “Now, as we prepare to break ground on O’Hare’s newest terminal, Chicago and this entire region will be positioned to grow and create good-paying jobs through the benefits of first-rate infrastructure, beginning with the construction project itself.”

Delta Airlines and its partners moved into Terminal 5 in September to create room for the construction of a new global terminal between United and American’s main terminals.

This summer, ground was broken on a new six-story parking garage near Terminal 5. It will double the amount of space and include electric vehicle charging stations, officials said.

