KNWA Today: Turkey Trot for Heros

By Perry Elyaderani
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) – The Turkey Trot for Heros is returning this Thanksgiving morning to honor the brave men and women who serve our country.

Registration is now open for the event’s multiple options, including a 5k, virtual 5k, one-mile fun run and walk, and a 5k route called the “Wild Gobbler.” According to organizers, the Wild Gobbler 5k will have five stations dedicated to fallen heroes throughout the route with exercises.

Proceeds from the runs will benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and NWA Adopt-A-Cop. The event is sponsored by Sam’s Furniture.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • In-person 5k: $40
  • Virtual 5k: $40
  • Wild Gobbler 5k: $48
  • 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk: $15

You can register online through this link , and in-person on the day of the event. The runs begin Thanksgiving morning at 9:00 a.m.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

