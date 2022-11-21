ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, takeaways: Time for Argentina to panic, France fine without stars, goalkeepers shine

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup gifted us some massive moments and a couple of scoreless draws. Argentina, with Lionel Messi leading the charge and sitting with third shortest odds (+650) to win the entire tournament, were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia. The Saudis came back from one goal down to score twice early in the second half and had their keeper Mohammed Al Yami produce huge saves. Our Igor Mello listed it among the top five upsets in tournament history, and it would be first or second in my book.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
BBC

World Cup 2022: OneLove armband - Germany players cover mouths amid row with Fifa

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before...
BBC

Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text

Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar v Senegal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Qatar play Senegal in the World Cup in Doha on Friday. When: Friday Nov. 25, 1600 local (1300 GMT/ 0800 ET) * Both teams lost their first game, with Qatar falling 2-0 to Ecuador for the first ever loss by a host country in the opening match and Senegal to Netherlands by the same score.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
programminginsider.com

2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup Soccer TV and Announcer Schedule

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Fox Sports will present all 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ live across the Fox broadcast network (35) —21 group stage matches, six round of 16 matches, four quarterfinal matches, two semifinal matches, the third-place match and the FIFA World Cup™ Final — and FS1 (29) — 27 group stage matches and two round of 16 matches — with every match live streaming on the Fox Sports App.

