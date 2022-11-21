Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup gifted us some massive moments and a couple of scoreless draws. Argentina, with Lionel Messi leading the charge and sitting with third shortest odds (+650) to win the entire tournament, were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia. The Saudis came back from one goal down to score twice early in the second half and had their keeper Mohammed Al Yami produce huge saves. Our Igor Mello listed it among the top five upsets in tournament history, and it would be first or second in my book.

