ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

As NJ auto theft surges, these cars are LEAST likely to be stolen

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me, auto theft. It’s surging in New Jersey and as Gov. Murphy and legislators are trying to find a way out of it law enforcement really has its hands full. In Monmouth County a seven month investigation just led to criminal charges against five people who authorities say stole $3 million worth of vehicles.
Motorious

Classic Camaros, Cuda Damaged In Dealership Burglary

Maybe just turn him over to a car club for a beating?. One of the most disturbing crime trends we’ve seen has been criminals targeting car dealerships at night. While it’s bad enough when a regular dealer gets cleaned out by a crew of thieves, it’s even worse when someone hits a classic car dealer. To do one more than that, police say 28-year-old Nathan Ryan Wasson crashed a stolen utility truck through the storefront of a classic car dealership in Pleasant View, Tennessee in the wee morning hours of November 2.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy