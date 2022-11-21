Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
TUESDAY MEETINGS ON TAP
(NEWTON/OLNEY) In an upcoming meetings on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 :. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet this (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney. * the Richland County Board will have a special meeting...
freedom929.com
REMINDERS
(OLNEY) The Annual Olney Christmas Parade is set for this coming Saturday night. The parade lineup is at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot with judging from 5:00 to 5:30. The parade will take a different route than in the past due to circumstances downtown. It will leave the church at 6:30, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and end at Van Street. And in the event of rainy conditions, the parade’s rain date is for the following evening, this Sunday, with the same lineup and start time and same route.
freedom929.com
SWITCH TURNED ON THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) Don’t forget to make plans to visit the Olney Christmas Lights Display this year in the Olney City Park, not only for the colorful lights and displays, but also for the sounds of the Christmas season. Starting this Thanksgiving evening and continuing through New Year’s Eve, the lights and displays will be lit up each Sunday night through Thursday night from 5:00 to 9:00 and each Friday night and Saturday night from 5:00 to 10:00. Check it out.
freedom929.com
BETTY HARROLLE
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Betty Harrolle, age 83, of Olney, will be held Monday afternoon, November 28, at 1:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Monday, November 28, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Betty Harrolle of Olney.
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (11/21/22) at the Robinson Community Center from 1:00 to 5:00. * Tuesday (11/22/22)...
freedom929.com
ANNUAL RUN THIS THURSDAY IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Recreation Council will have its Annual Turkey Trot this coming Thursday morning, on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Starting at 8:00 in the morning, the race will also end at Musgrove Park in Olney with no prior registration or sign up needed. A $10 per runner donation is suggested with all proceeds going to the RCRC in Olney. All are invited out to the morning run this Thursday morning, Thanksgiving morning, in Olney.
freedom929.com
RCHS STUDENT-MUSICIANS PERFORM
(OLNEY) Congratulations go out to thirteen (13) student-musicians from Richland County High School that were selected to partake in the 2022 Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Music Festival, which was held the past two Saturdays at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The students were selected from a rigorous audition process as the top student-musicians representing fifteen (15) schools from twenty counties across the southeastern Illinois area. The six RCHS students that participated in the Jazz Festival on November 12th were Kyle Rennier (senior/jazz band 1), Evan Irvin (senior/senior jazz band II), Wyatt Baker (junior/ senior jazz band I), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior jazz band I), Ethan Zuber (sophomore/senior jazz band I), and Ryan Zhu (senior/senior jazz band II), plus Emma Wells who attended the event as a helper to the District 5 ILMEA Instrumental Jazz representative. The ten RCHS students that participated in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir Festival on November 19th were Victoria Zwilling (senior/orchestra), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior band), Jozalyn Houser (senior/senior band), Evan Irvin (senior/ senior band), Kyle Rennier (senior/senior band), Carly Houchin (freshman/senior band), Emma Wells (junior/senior band), Ari Henby (senior/senior orchestra), Sean Joyce (junior/senior choir), and River Logan (freshman/senior choir). A job well done by these RCHS students.
freedom929.com
WALK-IN CLINIC DATE CHANGE
(OLNEY) It’s been announced that due to Thanksgiving, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney will have this week’s walk-in Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow morning, on Wednesday, from 8:00 to 10:00 only. The office will then be closed on Thursday and Friday until next week. For more, check the office’s page on Facebook.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
freedom929.com
NEXT DRAWING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing (10) will be this coming Friday night at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge, worth $20,000. Get your tickets today at the four sites in Olney : B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster : and at the TNT Stop near Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Plus now get your tickets online on the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook. Must be 18 or older to participate.
freedom929.com
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK
(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
freedom929.com
ERNESTINE WOODS
(GREENUP) The celebration of life service for Ernestine Woods, age 96, of Greenup, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 2:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Greenup Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, November 26, from 1:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Ernestine Woods of Greenup.
freedom929.com
IRIS “CHARLENE” HALL
(FLORA / CLAY CITY) The graveside funeral service for Iris “Charlene” Hall, age 90, of Flora, formerly of Clay City, will be held Friday afternoon, November 25, shortly after 12:00 noon, at the Clay City Cemetery. The visitation is Friday morning, November 25, from 10:00 until 12:00 noon, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City. Again, that’s for Iris “Charlene” Hall of Flora, formerly of Clay City.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
freedom929.com
FILINGS BEGIN TODAY
(OLNEY/NEWTON) Today’s the first of only four days available for citizens to file nomination papers for area City Council elections next spring. The prospective candidates can file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from today, this November 21st, through this coming Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00. The final day to file will be a week from today, next Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, November 24th and 25th, for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.
Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
freedom929.com
RICHARD J. “DICK” HAHN
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Richard J. “Dick” Hahn, age 88, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, November 26, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is Friday evening, November 25, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Richard J. “Dick” Hahn of Olney.
buildingindiana.com
Plastics Recycler Investing $100M
The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, Posey County Commissioners, and executives from Avangard Innovative announced the company’s plans to build a 500,000 square-foot state-of-the-art recycling facility in Mt. Vernon, Indiana to support its Midwest base. The $100 million operation will create over 200 jobs by the end of 2024. “These...
