(OLNEY/NEWTON) Today’s the first of only four days available for citizens to file nomination papers for area City Council elections next spring. The prospective candidates can file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from today, this November 21st, through this coming Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00. The final day to file will be a week from today, next Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, November 24th and 25th, for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO