I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
bravewords.com
BRET MICHAELS Performs POISON Classics At Hard Rock Hotel Velvet Sessions In Orlando; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
On November 18th, Poison frontman Bret Michaels performed live at Velvet Sessions in the Hard Rock Hotel lobby in Orlando, Florida. Fan-filmed videe from the show can be viewed below. According to The Sun News at Myrtle Beach Online, the Carolina Country Music Festival, which runs June 8-11 at Myrtle...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Florida leaders to reveal new details on investigation into teen’s death on Orlando thrill ride
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State leaders plan to reveal new details about the investigation into a teenager’s death on a thrill ride in Orange County. Tyre Sampson, 14, died during his spring break trip this year when he fell from the free-fall ride at Icon Park. Lawmakers are...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
La Granja to Open Sanford Location
“La Granja Margate was opened in 1995 and since then we haven’t stopped."
fox35orlando.com
Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career. Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016. Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX scrubs 1 of 2 rocket launches set to lift off from Florida Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed one of the two scheduled launches from Florida Tuesday due to weather conditions. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission was set to lift off at 3:54 p.m. ET. from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, but officials decided to call it off just minutes before launch.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill to Open Eustis Location
“It’ll be around 10,000 square feet,” Owner Morgan Cook tells What Now Orlando. “It’s got a downstairs area and two upstairs lofts, a beautiful location. There will be outdoor seating as well—the city of Eustis is absolutely amazing.”
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
fox35orlando.com
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center early 2023
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Broadway musical about the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center in January 2023. “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” follows the story of Grammy Award-winning performer Tina Turner and her musical journey. The musical features...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport urges drivers to wait in cell lot while some choose to park on side of road
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the busiest time of the year right now at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Compared to this time last year, MCO says it's seeing nearly 15% more passengers, amounting to almost 80,000 people. While traffic was backed up around the airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rain lingers in Central Florida: Will it clear out for Thanksgiving?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 75 degrees. No real concerns today. Weather is rather benign with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers moving through the area mainly before 1 p.m. Highs hit near 75 across Central Florida, breezes from the North. BEACHES:. Lots of clouds and a shower or two...
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
