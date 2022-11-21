ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

R.A. Heim

Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
MOTORISTS BE ALERT OUT THERE

(NEWTON/OLNEY) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

(WTVO) — An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots to save her seat. Representative Deanne Mazzochi sued the DuPage County Clerk over how she was verifying mail-in ballots. She is currently losing her race for reelection by a couple hundred votes. She sued because the clerk was checking […]
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.8 days suitable for field work on average last week. The average temperature was 28.1 degrees in Illinois last week, a whopping 14.2 degrees below normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.15 inches last week, 0.55 inches below normal. Both the topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture supplies are rated at or near 65% adequate. As of Sunday, the state’s corn crop harvested for grain was at 97% while soybeans harvested was at 99%. The winter wheat emerged reached 79% with the crop condition at 55% fair and 35% good to excellent.
Can I record the police in Illinois?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced

November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
