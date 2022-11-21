Read full article on original website
Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Payment of up to $400 in Family Relief Plan for Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
MOTORISTS BE ALERT OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots
(WTVO) — An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots to save her seat. Representative Deanne Mazzochi sued the DuPage County Clerk over how she was verifying mail-in ballots. She is currently losing her race for reelection by a couple hundred votes. She sued because the clerk was checking […]
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.8 days suitable for field work on average last week. The average temperature was 28.1 degrees in Illinois last week, a whopping 14.2 degrees below normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.15 inches last week, 0.55 inches below normal. Both the topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture supplies are rated at or near 65% adequate. As of Sunday, the state’s corn crop harvested for grain was at 97% while soybeans harvested was at 99%. The winter wheat emerged reached 79% with the crop condition at 55% fair and 35% good to excellent.
Is it legal to eat while driving in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
How many cannabis dispensaries can I visit in one day in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the legalization of recreational-use marijuana in Illinois, licensed dispensaries have been popping up all over the state. You may be wondering: how many dispensaries can I visit in one day? Illinois does not limit the number of dispensaries a person can visit in one day, however, there is a limit […]
Can I record the police in Illinois?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
$226 million construction on capitols in Springfield continues
(The Center Square) – A helicopter removed the Old State Capitol flagpole Monday in Springfield as part of renovations to the historic building. Work is also well underway on the Illinois State Capitol with $224 million in planned, taxpayer-funded renovations. Troy Gilmore is the assistant site superintendent for the...
Bloomington mayor: Unit 5 should go back to voters with another referendum
The mayor of Bloomington doesn't think recent voter rejection of the Unit 5 education fund tax referendum will necessarily cause potential businesses to believe the community does not support education. On Nov. 8, voters denied a request to raise the education fund tax rate. The total tax rate would still...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced
November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash.
Red Cross provides assistance, shares safety tips after recent Central Illinois fires
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to 14 individuals at various Central Illinois home fires last week, and they are sharing tips to help keep your family safe over the holidays. A total of six area cities had fires, including Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington. Red Cross volunteers […]
