The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2022
CHICAGO — Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 160 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by. We’ve also featured 40 nonprofits and 20 local holiday markets for you to support.
New Bameda Fresh Grocery store opens for South Deering and South Shore residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a store residents in South Deering and South Shore have been waiting for!The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Bamenda Fresh Grocery took place on Tuesday. Alderman Greg Mitchell (7th) was front and center helping resident welcoming in the new business.The new store offers fresh meat, deli, produce and a bakery. A café will be added next year.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience
CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
Black Owned Restaurants Offer Thanksgiving Day Meal Alternatives
Nothing says tradition quite like a Thanksgiving Day recipe passed down from generation to generation being executed to perfection by the family’s executive chef each year. Yet, for some, spending hours preparing a cornucopia of dishes for a larger-than-life gathering could be passé. or not reflective of their current...
Shop Local 2022: An Englewood, Auburn Gresham And Chatham Gift Guide
ENGLEWOOD — South Side businesses have gathered their fashionable gear, tasty treats and gift cards to make holiday shopping a breeze. Newcomers Marie|Wesley and Momentum Coffee make buying gifts easy by providing food and fashion in a one-stop shop. TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas also has Chicago-pride merch available through his website.
Shop Local 2022: A Roseland And Pullman Gift Guide
PULLMAN — Business is booming in Roseland and Pullman on the Far South Side as developers, officials and entrepreneurs invest more in the community. That means there are more opportunities than ever to shop local and support the area’s small businesses. “When you help out a small business,...
Turkey spotted roaming Chicago neighborhood 2 days before Thanksgiving
He might want to lay low for the next few days...
'It means everything': Local nonprofit sets up ice fishing tents for homeless amid freezing temps
"There are people in this city that I know for a fact have died from this cold," said Andrew Allamen, who is experiencing homelessness.
Double Door Gets Approval To Add Marquee To New Uptown Home, With Opening Eyed For Next Year
UPTOWN — Double Door’s move to Uptown is coming into clearer focus after the rock club’s plans to renovate a historical theater got approved by the city’s landmarks commission. The Commission on Chicago Landmarks this month approved Double Door’s planned renovation of the Wilson Theater building...
Want To Get Rid Of Your Leaves? Call 311 To Compost ‘Em, But Don’t Throw Them In The Trash, Experts Say
CHICAGO — Leaves are littering the ground as winter approaches — and that just might be the best place for them, experts said. It’s illegal in Illinois to throw bags of yard waste, including fallen leaves, in with your regular garbage. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, according to scientists.
blockclubchicago.org
Schiller Place Apartments Open, Bringing 24 Affordable Apartments To Former YMCA Site On Near North Side
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A three-building, mixed-income rental complex is now open on Near North Side land that once housed the Isham YMCA. The Schiller Place Apartments — at 711, 731 and 749 W. Schiller St. — opened last week. It consists of 48 apartments across the three buildings.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
Old Rainforest Cafe Site Gets OK From Chicago Zoning Board for Weed Dispensary
Plans for a cannabis dispensary at the former Rainforest Cafe in River North got a green light from the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals early Saturday. The board heard the case for four hours, then voted 3-1 in favor of the application after reconvening around 12:45 a.m. Saturday following a closed session.
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property
CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
