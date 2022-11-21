ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Club Chicago

New Bameda Fresh Grocery store opens for South Deering and South Shore residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a store residents in South Deering and South Shore have been waiting for!The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Bamenda Fresh Grocery took place on Tuesday. Alderman Greg Mitchell (7th) was front and center helping resident welcoming in the new business.The new store offers fresh meat, deli, produce and a bakery. A café will be added next year.
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Oak Park is sending mixed messages

The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience

CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
Shop Local 2022: A Roseland And Pullman Gift Guide

PULLMAN — Business is booming in Roseland and Pullman on the Far South Side as developers, officials and entrepreneurs invest more in the community. That means there are more opportunities than ever to shop local and support the area’s small businesses. “When you help out a small business,...
Want To Get Rid Of Your Leaves? Call 311 To Compost ‘Em, But Don’t Throw Them In The Trash, Experts Say

CHICAGO — Leaves are littering the ground as winter approaches — and that just might be the best place for them, experts said. It’s illegal in Illinois to throw bags of yard waste, including fallen leaves, in with your regular garbage. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, according to scientists.
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property

CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
