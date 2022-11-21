Read full article on original website
Bret Hart Reacts To Ricky Steamboat Wrestling One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat lacing up his boots one last time at the age of 69. Steamboat has not stepped inside a wrestling ring in anger since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and AEW star Trent in WWE developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. But that is going to change.
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
Former Raw Star Returns To NXT With New Gimmick
A former Monday Night Raw star has returned to his roots in NXT and shed his previous gimmick from his time on WWE’s main roster. On the 22nd of November edition of NXT, Wes Lee defended his North American Championship in the main event against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Lee came out on top, retaining his title but his celebration was cut short by Dijak, who attacked the champion.
Road Dogg Claims WWE Booked Themselves Into A Corner With Tag Team
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that the company booked a former tag team into a corner as they became unbeatable. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their name in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family, acting as the henchmen for Bray Wyatt. However, after the group split, the two men struggled to find their feet for any length of time as solo acts and ended up being brought back together but with a very different look.
Ex-WWE Writer Criticises Raw Announcer’s “Low, Boring Energy”
A former WWE writer has taken shots at a current announcer on Monday Night Raw, taking issue with what they deem “low, boring energy.”. WWE shook up their announce teams in early October 2022 with the return of two-man booths to Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph were calling the action on NXT as part of the move before Barrett was moved to SmackDown to cover for Pat McAfee who ordinarily called the blue brand with Michael Cole.
Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared To Return
A former champion in AEW is ready to return to the company but creative plans for their return have so far fallen through according to a new report. The last time AEW fans saw Scorpio Sky in action was on the 6th of July edition of Dynamite where he lost the TNT Championship in a Street Fight to Wardlow. Since then Sky has been out of action while his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page has found a new home with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.
Bobby Lashley Reveals He Was Once Offered A Role In Video Game-Inspired Movie
Bobby Lashley would’ve been in a big video-game remake movie but declined it due to “timing”. Between 2009 and 2011, Bobby Lashley was involved in multiple projects. His MMA career was taking off and he was also wrestling on the independent scene. Because he wasn’t tied down to one place and one line of work, Lashley was able to pursue different projects independently.
When Thunder Rosa Is Expected To Return To AEW Revealed
A new report has shed light on when Thunder Rosa is expected to return to AEW after she was officially stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship. At Full Gear, Toni Storm lost the Interim AEW Women’s World Title in a hard-fought match against Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite in Chicago, however, it was announced by Renee Paquette that Hayter was not interim champion after all as Thunder Rosa had agreed to relinquish her claim on the title due to injury making the English star the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
Road Dogg Claims Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With WWE Star
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly refused to work with a top WWE Superstar according to company SVP, Road Dogg. In late 2017, Survivor Series was going to be the battleground once again between Raw and SmackDown with brand supremacy on the line. As part of the festivities, a bout was scheduled between Raw’s Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and SmackDown’s WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. But that bout never happened.
NJPW Crowds Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In 2023 After Two-Year Ban
NJPW’s audience will be able to cheer like normal fans once again…to a degree. New Japan Pro Wrestling, like other Japanese wrestling companies, reacted to the COVID pandemic in different ways. One of NJPW’s solutions was to outlaw any vocalizations during their shows. Because of that, fans...
Ricky Starks Names The Kanye West Track He Wants As His Theme Music
AEW star Ricky Starks has revealed the Kanye West track that he wants to have as his AEW theme music, even if he only gets it once. Tony Khan has not been shy about splashing the cash to get hit songs for various stars to use as their theme music in AEW. Jungle Boy Jack Perry comes to the ring to the strains of Baltimora’s Tarzan Boy. Orange Cassidy previously used The Pixies’ Where Is My Mind? before pivoting to Jane by Jefferson Starship.
CM Punk’s Camp “Not Happy” With The Elite’s Mocking On Dynamite
A new report suggests that there are those close to CM Punk very unhappy following The Elite seemingly mocking Punk on Dynamite. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
SCRYPTS Debuts In NXT
SCRYPTS finally made his debut on NXT television on the 22nd of November and he appears to be a repackaged former Raw star and multiple-time champion. For weeks, vignettes have aired on NXT television promising the debut of the mysterious SCRYPTS and now fans have got a taste of just what he has to offer on the white and gold brand as he made his in-ring debut. The acrobatic newcomer to the brand made quick work of Guru Raaj, defeating him in just over a minute.
Booker T Explains His Commentary Style On NXT
Booker T has given an explanation for his unique commentary style when he’s on television Tuesday nights talking about WWE’s NXT brand. During his wrestling career that earned him two WWE Hall of Fame rings as a six-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion with brother Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat, Booker T saw it all in pro wrestling and faced off against some of the best wrestlers of all.
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Attack Rey Mysterio At Home During Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
An interesting video was posted by WWE on Thanksgiving as Rey Mysterio was attacked in his home by his son Dominik and Rhea Ripley. At WWE Clash at the Castle in September, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father Rey and Edge. The next night on Raw, Dominik was part of The Judgment Day group with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Ripley. Since then, Dominik has been supported by his “new family” with teases of a relationship with Ripley where they might be more than friends.
Major Heel Turn On AEW Rampage (SPOILERS)
There was a huge heel turn on AEW Rampage in Chicago with a long-time member of the roster turning their back on their team. AEW fans were shocked at Full Gear when William Regal turned his back on Jon Moxley and handed MJF his famed brass knuckles to allow The Salt of the Earth to knock out Moxley and win the AEW World Championship for the very first time.
Kurt Angle Says WWE Never Should Have Released Braun Strowman
Kurt Angle has explained why he thinks WWE made a big mistake when they released Braun Strowman even though the big man has returned to the company earlier this year. There were many wrestlers released by WWE in 2020 and 2021 as the company decided to trim the roster significantly during the pandemic era when they weren’t able to run shows regularly. From March 2020 to July 2021, WWE shows were held without regular fans aside from WrestleMania 37.
Ex-WWE Star Got Hired By Vince McMahon While Trying To “Get Laid”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that his plans changed on a fateful night when an attempt to “get laid” turned into Vince McMahon giving him a job. Jimmy Wang Yang made his return to WWE in 2006 after two previous stints in the company. Speaking to Steve Fall’s Ten Count – courtesy of WrestlingNews.co – Jimmy Wang Yang explained how a trip backstage to a WWE pay-per-view to impress a woman led to Vince McMahon rehiring him, after not realising initially that he didn’t work for the company anymore:
Rhea Ripley On Bianca Belair Feud – “We Want To Be The Next Stone Cold And The Rock”
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have big goals for their WWE careers with Ripley saying they want to create a rivalry that’s similar to two of pro wrestling’s biggest stars of all time. As the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers and done so...
The John Report: WWE Smackdown 11/25/22 Review
This week’s WWE Smackdown featured Drew McIntyre & Sheamus taking on The Usos in a WarGames Advantage match. In addition to the previously mentioned tag team match, there are two Smackdown World Cup semifinal matches, plus Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler teaming up against Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez. Our...
