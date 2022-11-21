ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments

The Independent

Blow for Herschel Walker as Georgia court allows Saturday early voting in Senate run-off election

Georgians will be able to cast early in-person ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, an appeals court ruled, marking a small win for Sen Raphael Warnock’s campaign in the lead up to the state’s Senate run-off election.The Democratic senator is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel Walker on 6 December after neither candidate managed to secure a majority during the 8 November midterms.Monday’s appeals court ruling left in place a lower court’s order allowing the early in-person voting to take place on 26 November, which would be the only Saturday when it would have been possible for Georgians to...
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Savannah Morning News

Judge: Saturday early voting in the Warnock-Walker Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is back on

Early voting locations will be open the Saturday after Thanksgiving after all. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled Friday in favor of a lawsuit challenging the Georgia Secretary of State's barring of the Saturday early voting date for the much-anticipated Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate runoff. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had instructed county elections officials to disallow Saturday voting based on his interpretation of state voting law.
TheAtlantaVoice

Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee

There will not be any early voting on the Saturday before the December 6th Senate runoff between Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Republican opponent Herschel Walker because it will take place on the day after a state holiday that was initially created to honor Confederate general Robert E. Lee. As a result, there are […] The post Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
USA TODAY

The Georgia Senate winner is ... no one

Who controls Congress? Not sure yet. Midterm election results across the country are still being determined. After making landfall in the Bahamas, Tropical Storm Nicole will likely hit Florida as a hurricane. And is it safe to take Tylenol while pregnant?. 👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. It's Wednesday, which means...
WLTX.com

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday early voting ruling

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled Wednesday that counties may offer voting on Nov. 26, thwarting attempts by the Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee to block Saturday voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff. The supreme court's ruling upheld...
