Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Warnock responds to allegations he wants last minute change to runoff voting rules
Speaking with Fox News Digital, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock hit back at Republican Herschel Walker over accusations he wants to change Georgia's voting rules.
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Blow for Herschel Walker as Georgia court allows Saturday early voting in Senate run-off election
Georgians will be able to cast early in-person ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, an appeals court ruled, marking a small win for Sen Raphael Warnock’s campaign in the lead up to the state’s Senate run-off election.The Democratic senator is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel Walker on 6 December after neither candidate managed to secure a majority during the 8 November midterms.Monday’s appeals court ruling left in place a lower court’s order allowing the early in-person voting to take place on 26 November, which would be the only Saturday when it would have been possible for Georgians to...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
The GOP can't win Senate majority in Georgia's runoff. There's no incentive to vote for Walker.
This is a commentary by Robert Pawlicki, a member and former president of the Hamiltons, a non-partisan, civic-minded men’s organization based on Skidaway Island. Pawlicki is also a semi-retired psychologist who regularly contributes content to the Savannah Morning News regarding mental health and wellness. The votes are in. The...
Democrats Sue Over Georgia Senate Runoff Early Voting After Republicans ‘Rig The System’
A coalition of Democratic groups has filed a lawsuit over what it describes as a Republican-led delay during the early voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The lawsuit filed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Warnock...
McConnell-aligned Senate GOP group shelling out $14 million to boost Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
FIRST ON FOX: The top outside group that supports Senate Republican incumbents and candidates is shelling out $14.2 million to run ads in Georgia's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which shared its runoff election plans first with...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Libertarian Votes Could Save Herschel Walker in Georgia Runoff
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker may get a seat in the U.S. Senate with help from the state's Libertarian Party voters as well as from members of his own party, which has historically shown an advantage when it comes to getting its supporters back to the polls. His contentious race with...
Judge: Saturday early voting in the Warnock-Walker Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is back on
Early voting locations will be open the Saturday after Thanksgiving after all. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled Friday in favor of a lawsuit challenging the Georgia Secretary of State's barring of the Saturday early voting date for the much-anticipated Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate runoff. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had instructed county elections officials to disallow Saturday voting based on his interpretation of state voting law.
Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can’t offer Saturday voting ahead of next month’sSenate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic...
Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee
There will not be any early voting on the Saturday before the December 6th Senate runoff between Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Republican opponent Herschel Walker because it will take place on the day after a state holiday that was initially created to honor Confederate general Robert E. Lee. As a result, there are […] The post Saturday voting forbidden during US Senate runoff due to former holiday dedicated to Robert E. Lee appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Older Voters May Decide Close Georgia Runoff Election, Poll Shows
With the Georgia runoff election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker less than two weeks ago, there’s a vast divide between younger and older voters. The post Older Voters May Decide Close Georgia Runoff Election, Poll Shows appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
After more than four months of fighting his summons in court, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified for more tha...
Georgia Republicans Plead With Donald Trump To Stay Away From Georgia Ahead of Runoff Election
A Trump campaign could harm Herschel Walker's chances. On November 20, it was reported that various senior Republicans in Georgia have pleaded with Donald Trump's team, asking that he doesn't campaign in the state until after runoff elections have been held later this year.
The Georgia Senate winner is ... no one
Who controls Congress? Not sure yet. Midterm election results across the country are still being determined. After making landfall in the Bahamas, Tropical Storm Nicole will likely hit Florida as a hurricane. And is it safe to take Tylenol while pregnant?. 👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. It's Wednesday, which means...
WMAZ
Georgia GOP, national Republican groups trying to block Saturday voting takes appeal to GA Supreme Court
ATLANTA — The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee are continuing their attempt to block Saturday early voting, taking their appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia. The groups filed a notice of appeal Tuesday morning, one day after the Court of...
WLTX.com
Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday early voting ruling
ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled Wednesday that counties may offer voting on Nov. 26, thwarting attempts by the Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee to block Saturday voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff. The supreme court's ruling upheld...
My Clallam County
Early voting kicks off in Georgia's Senate runoff as legal challenges on access mount
(WASHINGTON) — Early voting in Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff kicked off Tuesday in at least one of the state’s 159 counties as Democrat-led efforts to expand the election’s early vote options have continued. General election vote certification on Monday by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger allowed...
Comments / 1