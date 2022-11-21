ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Festival of Trees opens to the public Tuesday

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSsD6_0jIaz2LS00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – For more than 40 years, SLI has supported people in the community by holding its annual Festival of Trees.

Karen Streeter, SLI’s Vice President of Development, stopped by 27 News Monday to tell us about this year’s event.

The trees and wreaths open to the public Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Fairlawn Plaza in Topeka. It’s open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 3, with the exception of Thanksgiving. Admission is free.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

Along the trees and wreaths, people can view and bid on items in the silent auction and buy treats at the Sweet Shoppe. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

SLI’s Festival of Trees now open in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI’s Festival of Trees is now open in Fairlawn Plaza Mall. SLI has held their Festival of Trees holiday tradition for the Topeka community for 45 years. All proceeds cover the unfunded needs of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Public viewing of the trees, wreaths, and silent auction items at Fairlawn […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

25 years of Winter Wonderland

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old tradition with over a million lights and stretching two miles long at the Lake Shawnee Campground was missing a very special person this year. Organizer Ron Gwaltney suddenly passed away back in October. Not only did he love putting on the display for families, but he was a crucial part […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Mayor’s Tree’ to light up downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla is set to light up the “Mayor’s Christmas Tree” later this month. Emmy Fischer, a sales and marketing manager with Evergy Plaza, said that the annual tree will be lit up on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The new Downtown Topeka, Inc. President Ashley Gilfillan will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Grandma Johnson to be honored at Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the Capital City is honoring the late Pauline “Grandma” Johnson with a ceremony prior to the big dinner. Grandma Johnson started the tradition of the dinner back in 1968 with another Topeka native, Addie Spicer. At the first dinner, they served around 50-75 different meals. Now, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Horse-drawn carriage rides coming to Lawrence for holiday season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition will soon be coming to the streets of Lawrence. For five dates, starting November 27 and ending December 11, a horse-drawn carriage will be giving out rides to patrons on the northside of the Eldridge Hotel through Massachusetts and Vermont streets to pass decorated storefronts and glimmering lights.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Nearly 2,000 people visit Topeka Zoo for ‘Dream Night’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s “Dream Night” saw nearly 2,000 visitors show up to enjoy the nighttime light display. The Topeka Zoo reports that 1,883 people came out to enjoy the invitation-only event during Zoo Lights. This was an increase from 1,296 visitors last year. Zoo staff adjust the music and lights on Dream […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winter Wonderland opens Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Lake Shawnee Campground. Winter Wonderland will be open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Miracle on 34th Street opens Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ opens Friday in Sheffel Theatre at the The Topeka Civic Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street is based on the 1947 classic by the same name. The original play won three Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for Best Writing, Original Story, and for Best Writing, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

80’s with the Ladies night at Historic Harley Davidson

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Historic Harley Davidson of Topeka, 21st and Topeka Blvd., held its annual “Ladies Night Out” Christmas party Tuesday evening. “Tonight, is ladies’ night. We typically do this right before Thanksgiving every year. We have a nice sale for our lady patrons so they can work on their Christmas shopping. This year’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs donations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of food and monetary donations this year. “It’s been going good so far,” David Braun, President of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation. “We have lots of volunteers showing up. Today have a big group of volunteers from Evergy, which is nice to see. Today, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here are the NOTO Christmas events starting Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka. The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up this weekend offers vintage items, handmade goods by local vendors

Community members can shop local for holiday goods this weekend at Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up in downtown Lawrence. The pop-up shop will be aptly held this weekend on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It will include “handmade goods and vintage finds from local vendors, festive holiday drinks, food, music and more,” according to its Facebook event page.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Olive Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you haven’t visited Downtown Topeka in awhile, you are in for a lot of changes, one of which is a taste of The Mediterranean. Olive Cafe is located at 10th and Kansas and it offers a cuisine of food that you may not be used to.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Upcoming holiday events to ring in the season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It is not too early to start making plans for the upcoming winter holidays. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have three holiday events scheduled for the first couple weeks of December. The Holiday Craft Show, one of the most popular events, will feature 50 vendor booths with a variety of items. There […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

35th annual CASA Homes for the Holidays tour this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 35th Annual Court Appointed Special Advocates Homes for the Holidays Tour is this weekend in Topeka. CASA held a patron appreciation party Friday evening in the Townsite Tower. This year you can tour three homes decorated for the holidays by local florists and designers. Public tours will be: November 19, 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka firefighters give cooking safety tips for the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Topeka Fire Department is giving out tips to stay safe in the kitchen. Just in case a fire sparks during your holiday cooking, TFD says to remember a fire needs three things: heat, oxygen and fuel. The easiest way to stop a fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Inflation causing costly Christmas trees

MERIDEN, KS. (KSNT) – Christmas tree farms are opening around Northeast Kansas, but inflation is causing the prices of trees to be more expensive. Owners of two different farms near Topeka told 27 News they’ve been impacted by high costs, but neither of them is letting it affect their tree sales. Eldon Clawson and Marlene […]
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy