(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois House lawmakers are looking at the increase in school violence. At the latest hearing of the House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force, legislators heard from teacher’s groups about the growing number of severe student behavioral problems. With comments about a lack of qualified social workers in schools to help with troubled students, some lawmakers mentioned that teachers need a dual degree in Illinois, one for education and the other for social work. Teachers groups say they are looking for more support from school administrators, consequences for violent behavior, mental health support, and social workers on staff. After this week off for Thanksgiving, lawmakers will return to finish the fall veto session next Tuesday through Thursday.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO