SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is inviting the community to attend the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25. This year’s Christmas tree is 45 feet tall and will sit outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Everyone can enjoy the live band, The 1270′s, which will be playing holiday music starting at 5:45 p.m. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available, thanks to a sponsorship from HyVee. Special guests will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO