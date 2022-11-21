ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Latest bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy heading into Week 13

South Alabama and Troy have one more regular-season game to impress bowl representatives and position themselves for various postseason destinations. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. The Trojans need only to beat Arkansas State on Saturday — or have South Alabama lose to Old Dominion — to lock up the division title.
MOBILE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs get rematch with Knights in semi-final

After a thrilling quarterfinal win, Andalusia (12-1) turns attention to a rematch against region champion Montgomery Catholic (13-0) at Cramton Bowl in the 4A semi-finals Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. The two teams meet for the fourth time and their second game this season. The Bulldogs hold a 2-1...
ANDALUSIA, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'

Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss

The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson tops Marbury on the road

On Saturday, the Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Central Alabama and picked up a dominant 72-42 win over the Marbury Bulldogs. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 – including a 10-0 run – in the second period to take a 38-26 lead into halftime. The third quarter was more of the same as CHHS outscored Marbury 30-13 in the period and the fourth quarter ended with a running clock.
TROY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy University breaks ground on two new buildings

Troy University has broken ground for two new buildings on the Troy Campus – a center for research in the area of polymers and polymer recycling and a health sciences building that will bear the name of a TROY alumnus. TROY officials gathered on Saturday to break ground on...
TROY, AL
WTVM

Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy