Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn football: AL.com once again endorses Cadillac Williams for HC
It’s officially rivalry week, and the Auburn football team is preparing for the biggest game of the year when they head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. The best rivalry in college football, the game means a little more for the Tigers this year, and a little less for the Tide.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
WHNT-TV
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
Latest bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy heading into Week 13
South Alabama and Troy have one more regular-season game to impress bowl representatives and position themselves for various postseason destinations. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. The Trojans need only to beat Arkansas State on Saturday — or have South Alabama lose to Old Dominion — to lock up the division title.
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs get rematch with Knights in semi-final
After a thrilling quarterfinal win, Andalusia (12-1) turns attention to a rematch against region champion Montgomery Catholic (13-0) at Cramton Bowl in the 4A semi-finals Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. The two teams meet for the fourth time and their second game this season. The Bulldogs hold a 2-1...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss
The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal
Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
Selma, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Selma. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson tops Marbury on the road
On Saturday, the Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Central Alabama and picked up a dominant 72-42 win over the Marbury Bulldogs. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 – including a 10-0 run – in the second period to take a 38-26 lead into halftime. The third quarter was more of the same as CHHS outscored Marbury 30-13 in the period and the fourth quarter ended with a running clock.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams explains in detail how he'll enjoy Thanksgiving: 'Lord knows I value the food'
Cadillac Williams is in the midst of a busy week preparing for the Iron Bowl, but that won’t get in the way of the interim coach at Auburn enjoying Thanksgiving. He explained what that means in a detailed response about how he views the holiday. “I’m going to eat...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Troy Messenger
Troy University breaks ground on two new buildings
Troy University has broken ground for two new buildings on the Troy Campus – a center for research in the area of polymers and polymer recycling and a health sciences building that will bear the name of a TROY alumnus. TROY officials gathered on Saturday to break ground on...
‘Blank Slate’ monument for racial justice coming to Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge
An interactive monument to promote racial justice will be on display today at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, site of the Bloody Sunday march in 1965, when law enforcement clubbed and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators. “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America” was created by Ghanian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo and...
WTVM
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
Greenville Advocate
ALSDE school report card, truer proficiency portrait than “failing school” list
Three area schools — Butler County’s Greenville High School and Central Elementary School and Central High School in Lowndes County — fell among the 79 Alabama schools ranked as the lowest performing 6% on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 (AAA) list for school year 2021-2022. School...
