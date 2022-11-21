(OLNEY) Congratulations go out to thirteen (13) student-musicians from Richland County High School that were selected to partake in the 2022 Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Music Festival, which was held the past two Saturdays at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The students were selected from a rigorous audition process as the top student-musicians representing fifteen (15) schools from twenty counties across the southeastern Illinois area. The six RCHS students that participated in the Jazz Festival on November 12th were Kyle Rennier (senior/jazz band 1), Evan Irvin (senior/senior jazz band II), Wyatt Baker (junior/ senior jazz band I), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior jazz band I), Ethan Zuber (sophomore/senior jazz band I), and Ryan Zhu (senior/senior jazz band II), plus Emma Wells who attended the event as a helper to the District 5 ILMEA Instrumental Jazz representative. The ten RCHS students that participated in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir Festival on November 19th were Victoria Zwilling (senior/orchestra), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior band), Jozalyn Houser (senior/senior band), Evan Irvin (senior/ senior band), Kyle Rennier (senior/senior band), Carly Houchin (freshman/senior band), Emma Wells (junior/senior band), Ari Henby (senior/senior orchestra), Sean Joyce (junior/senior choir), and River Logan (freshman/senior choir). A job well done by these RCHS students.

