freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY MEETINGS ON TAP
(NEWTON/OLNEY) In an upcoming meetings on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 :. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet this (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney. * the Richland County Board will have a special meeting...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Holds Last Meeting With Current Members
The newly elected Board members will take the mantle at the next County Board Meeting, as many of the current members did not seek re-election, including County Board Chairman Jim Niemann. Niemann is one of 5 members total that did not seek re-election, and all of them used the end...
freedom929.com
REMINDERS
(OLNEY) The Annual Olney Christmas Parade is set for this coming Saturday night. The parade lineup is at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot with judging from 5:00 to 5:30. The parade will take a different route than in the past due to circumstances downtown. It will leave the church at 6:30, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and end at Van Street. And in the event of rainy conditions, the parade’s rain date is for the following evening, this Sunday, with the same lineup and start time and same route.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING LOCAL MEETINGS
* the Jasper County School Board will have its regular monthly meeting for November tonight (11/21/22) at the Administrative Office in Newton, starting at 6:30. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet tomorrow (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney.
freedom929.com
THANKSGIVING DAY REMINDERS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A few reminders associated with Thanksgiving Day :. * most all local and area City and Village Halls will be closed tomorrow and Friday, including those in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere – after today, the City and Village Halls will be back open next Monday. * Republic...
freedom929.com
BETTY HARROLLE
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Betty Harrolle, age 83, of Olney, will be held Monday afternoon, November 28, at 1:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Monday, November 28, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Betty Harrolle of Olney.
freedom929.com
NELLIE IRENE KOONTZ
(TEUTOPOLIS) The funeral service for Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, will be held Wednesday morning, November 23, at 10:00, at the United Methodist Church in Montrose, with burial in the Arcola Township Cemetery. The visitation is Tuesday evening, November 22, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the United Methodist Church in Montrose. The Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Nellie Irene Koontz of Teutopolis.
freedom929.com
ANNUAL RUN THIS THURSDAY IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Recreation Council will have its Annual Turkey Trot this coming Thursday morning, on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Starting at 8:00 in the morning, the race will also end at Musgrove Park in Olney with no prior registration or sign up needed. A $10 per runner donation is suggested with all proceeds going to the RCRC in Olney. All are invited out to the morning run this Thursday morning, Thanksgiving morning, in Olney.
freedom929.com
RCHS STUDENT-MUSICIANS PERFORM
(OLNEY) Congratulations go out to thirteen (13) student-musicians from Richland County High School that were selected to partake in the 2022 Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Music Festival, which was held the past two Saturdays at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The students were selected from a rigorous audition process as the top student-musicians representing fifteen (15) schools from twenty counties across the southeastern Illinois area. The six RCHS students that participated in the Jazz Festival on November 12th were Kyle Rennier (senior/jazz band 1), Evan Irvin (senior/senior jazz band II), Wyatt Baker (junior/ senior jazz band I), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior jazz band I), Ethan Zuber (sophomore/senior jazz band I), and Ryan Zhu (senior/senior jazz band II), plus Emma Wells who attended the event as a helper to the District 5 ILMEA Instrumental Jazz representative. The ten RCHS students that participated in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir Festival on November 19th were Victoria Zwilling (senior/orchestra), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior band), Jozalyn Houser (senior/senior band), Evan Irvin (senior/ senior band), Kyle Rennier (senior/senior band), Carly Houchin (freshman/senior band), Emma Wells (junior/senior band), Ari Henby (senior/senior orchestra), Sean Joyce (junior/senior choir), and River Logan (freshman/senior choir). A job well done by these RCHS students.
freedom929.com
NEXT DRAWING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing (10) will be this coming Friday night at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge, worth $20,000. Get your tickets today at the four sites in Olney : B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster : and at the TNT Stop near Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Plus now get your tickets online on the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook. Must be 18 or older to participate.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
freedom929.com
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK
(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
freedom929.com
ERNESTINE WOODS
(GREENUP) The celebration of life service for Ernestine Woods, age 96, of Greenup, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 2:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Greenup Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, November 26, from 1:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Ernestine Woods of Greenup.
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
freedom929.com
WALK-IN CLINIC DATE CHANGE
(OLNEY) It’s been announced that due to Thanksgiving, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney will have this week’s walk-in Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow morning, on Wednesday, from 8:00 to 10:00 only. The office will then be closed on Thursday and Friday until next week. For more, check the office’s page on Facebook.
