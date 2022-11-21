Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Iranians Celebrate England Thrashing Their Team at World Cup, Video Shows
People in Tehran's Shahran district celebrated and chanted "death to dictator" after England scored its third goal, according to a video on social media.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup: United States, England soccer fans are having trouble accessing mobile tickets
United States and England fans, among others, have run into issues while attempting to access their tickets at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to ESPN, the root of the issue is that the FIFA mobile app crashed on Monday. An organizer of a United States fan group told...
Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?
If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia deliver 'seismic' shock, but don't count Argentina out
It will go down as one of the World Cup's biggest shocks. All the pre-match talk was about how this could finally be Lionel Messi's year, how Argentina could be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986, how Saudi Arabia had no chance. What a difference 90 minutes...
Yardbarker
FIFA threatens yellow card for players wearing 'OneLove' armbands at World Cup
Captains from several European countries will no longer be wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing them. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands will all expected to participate in their first matches of the World...
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Former English star wears armband on TV in protest at World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway but the protests both on and off the pitch continue to make headlines. One of the biggest signs of protest came from Alex Scott, a former member of England's women's team who wore a "OneLove" armband on live TV less than 24 hours after FIFA told players they weren't allowed to wear them.
NME
Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game
Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
WATCH: Wisconsin cow predicts USA win over England in World Cup
It has been eight years since the U.S. Men's National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, and a Wisconsin cow thinks they are going to perform pretty great this Friday.
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Soccer-Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer's top tournament in the Middle East.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup 2022: Germany players cover mouths in protest of FIFA's armband ban ahead of Japan match
DOHA, Qatar — Germany players protested FIFA’s suppression of their anti-discrimination messaging with a non-verbal statement of defiance ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener Wednesday. While posing for a standard pregame photo at the Khalifa International Stadium, all 11 starters cupped their right hands to their mouth,...
travelnoire.com
Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams
Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
Complex
10 Players to Watch During the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The best players across the globe will soon swap their club kits and report for international duty. To represent their countries in a fight for the greatest prize in all of soccer: the FIFA World Cup. Yes, the world’s marquee sporting event has arrived. We’re a few days away from kicking off the first ever World Cup during the winter. While most aren’t the biggest soccer aficionados, everyone tunes in to the World Cup in some capacity. From watching the matches, to keeping tabs on headlines and consuming all the content, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. Here is a list of some of the players, not in order, that you should watch for this tournament.
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
