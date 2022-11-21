ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?

If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Yardbarker

FIFA threatens yellow card for players wearing 'OneLove' armbands at World Cup

Captains from several European countries will no longer be wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing them. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands will all expected to participate in their first matches of the World...
Yardbarker

Former English star wears armband on TV in protest at World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway but the protests both on and off the pitch continue to make headlines. One of the biggest signs of protest came from Alex Scott, a former member of England's women's team who wore a "OneLove" armband on live TV less than 24 hours after FIFA told players they weren't allowed to wear them.
NME

Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game

Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
travelnoire.com

Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams

Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
Complex

10 Players to Watch During the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The best players across the globe will soon swap their club kits and report for international duty. To represent their countries in a fight for the greatest prize in all of soccer: the FIFA World Cup. Yes, the world’s marquee sporting event has arrived. We’re a few days away from kicking off the first ever World Cup during the winter. While most aren’t the biggest soccer aficionados, everyone tunes in to the World Cup in some capacity. From watching the matches, to keeping tabs on headlines and consuming all the content, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. Here is a list of some of the players, not in order, that you should watch for this tournament.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...

