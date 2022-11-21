Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Heart of Veteran Suicide Isn't About Combat
Joiner’s interpersonal theory of suicide postulates that suicide occurs because of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness. Male veterans in their late 60s and 70s experience disproportionately high levels of emotional disconnection and thwarted belonginess. These suicide risk factors begin in early childhood socialization around trust, vulnerability, and emotional closeness.
verywellfamily.com
How to Talk to Your Kids About Suicide at Every Age
Suicide is a challenging topic, but it is one that will statistically touch many people's live in some way. Whether it is a friend, family member, beloved community member, a coworker, or celebrity, the number of people we lose each year to suicide across the globe is staggering. In fact, nearly 800,000 people die by suicide in the world each year, which is roughly one death every 40 seconds.
WebMD
How We Moved Forward from My Mother's Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Finding out that my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's was one of the worst days of my life. All the warning signs were there, but my mother did a great job covering up what should have been evident to the family. We noticed small things, such as forgetfulness, confusion, calling...
KevinMD.com
What being a hospice volunteer taught me about health care
The finality of death is a powerful teacher. For some patients, being diagnosed with a terminal illness is an experience that lends a tremendous shift in perspective and newfound authenticity. This can be instructive to them and the people around them. As psychologist Charles Garfield says, “The living have much to learn from the dying.”
Paralympian Helene Raynsford was asked to sign ‘do not resuscitate’ form
Gold medallist who uses wheelchair says she was asked to sign form by non-medical professional
