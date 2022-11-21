Read full article on original website
THANKSGIVING DAY REMINDERS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A few reminders associated with Thanksgiving Day :. * most all local and area City and Village Halls will be closed tomorrow and Friday, including those in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere – after today, the City and Village Halls will be back open next Monday. * Republic...
REMINDERS
(OLNEY) The Annual Olney Christmas Parade is set for this coming Saturday night. The parade lineup is at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot with judging from 5:00 to 5:30. The parade will take a different route than in the past due to circumstances downtown. It will leave the church at 6:30, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and end at Van Street. And in the event of rainy conditions, the parade’s rain date is for the following evening, this Sunday, with the same lineup and start time and same route.
BETTY HARROLLE
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Betty Harrolle, age 83, of Olney, will be held Monday afternoon, November 28, at 1:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Monday, November 28, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Betty Harrolle of Olney.
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
SWITCH TURNED ON THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) Don’t forget to make plans to visit the Olney Christmas Lights Display this year in the Olney City Park, not only for the colorful lights and displays, but also for the sounds of the Christmas season. Starting this Thanksgiving evening and continuing through New Year’s Eve, the lights and displays will be lit up each Sunday night through Thursday night from 5:00 to 9:00 and each Friday night and Saturday night from 5:00 to 10:00. Check it out.
NELLIE IRENE KOONTZ
(TEUTOPOLIS) The funeral service for Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, will be held Wednesday morning, November 23, at 10:00, at the United Methodist Church in Montrose, with burial in the Arcola Township Cemetery. The visitation is Tuesday evening, November 22, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the United Methodist Church in Montrose. The Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Nellie Irene Koontz of Teutopolis.
RCHS STUDENT-MUSICIANS PERFORM
(OLNEY) Congratulations go out to thirteen (13) student-musicians from Richland County High School that were selected to partake in the 2022 Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Music Festival, which was held the past two Saturdays at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The students were selected from a rigorous audition process as the top student-musicians representing fifteen (15) schools from twenty counties across the southeastern Illinois area. The six RCHS students that participated in the Jazz Festival on November 12th were Kyle Rennier (senior/jazz band 1), Evan Irvin (senior/senior jazz band II), Wyatt Baker (junior/ senior jazz band I), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior jazz band I), Ethan Zuber (sophomore/senior jazz band I), and Ryan Zhu (senior/senior jazz band II), plus Emma Wells who attended the event as a helper to the District 5 ILMEA Instrumental Jazz representative. The ten RCHS students that participated in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir Festival on November 19th were Victoria Zwilling (senior/orchestra), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior band), Jozalyn Houser (senior/senior band), Evan Irvin (senior/ senior band), Kyle Rennier (senior/senior band), Carly Houchin (freshman/senior band), Emma Wells (junior/senior band), Ari Henby (senior/senior orchestra), Sean Joyce (junior/senior choir), and River Logan (freshman/senior choir). A job well done by these RCHS students.
WAND TV
City of Decatur bill payment experiencing technical issues
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur residents may be experiencing longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service, after City officials confirm they are dealing with technical issues. According to the City, certain processing issues are complicating their ability to provide the normal level of service. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin home destroyed by fire
The home of Zachery Horton at 2686 Queens Avenue in the Royal Lakes neighborhood south of Odin was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Horton was out of state for work when a neighbor spotted the blaze. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the mobile home had heavy smoke showing upon...
ANNUAL RUN THIS THURSDAY IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Recreation Council will have its Annual Turkey Trot this coming Thursday morning, on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Starting at 8:00 in the morning, the race will also end at Musgrove Park in Olney with no prior registration or sign up needed. A $10 per runner donation is suggested with all proceeds going to the RCRC in Olney. All are invited out to the morning run this Thursday morning, Thanksgiving morning, in Olney.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
ERNESTINE WOODS
(GREENUP) The celebration of life service for Ernestine Woods, age 96, of Greenup, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 2:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Greenup Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, November 26, from 1:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Ernestine Woods of Greenup.
TUESDAY MEETINGS ON TAP
(NEWTON/OLNEY) In an upcoming meetings on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 :. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet this (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney. * the Richland County Board will have a special meeting...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary Visitor Restrictions in Effect for Visitors to Decatur Memorial Hospital
November 22, 2022 – Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions will apply at all five Memorial Health hospitals: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.
RICHARD J. “DICK” HAHN
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Richard J. “Dick” Hahn, age 88, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, November 26, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is Friday evening, November 25, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Richard J. “Dick” Hahn of Olney.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
NEXT DRAWING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing (10) will be this coming Friday night at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge, worth $20,000. Get your tickets today at the four sites in Olney : B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster : and at the TNT Stop near Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Plus now get your tickets online on the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook. Must be 18 or older to participate.
IRIS “CHARLENE” HALL
(FLORA / CLAY CITY) The graveside funeral service for Iris “Charlene” Hall, age 90, of Flora, formerly of Clay City, will be held Friday afternoon, November 25, shortly after 12:00 noon, at the Clay City Cemetery. The visitation is Friday morning, November 25, from 10:00 until 12:00 noon, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City. Again, that’s for Iris “Charlene” Hall of Flora, formerly of Clay City.
