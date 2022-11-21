Read full article on original website
Related
newsnet5
FORECAST: Great Travel Weather through Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. We're cold at night with 20s but tons of sunshine each afternoon will help warm you up into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday & Thursday. Travel looks great near & far Wednesday. Rain returns early Thursday morning but...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Hopkins Airport packed as air travel this Thanksgiving spikes across Ohio
CLEVELAND — Living up to its reputation as one of the busiest travel days of the year, Ohioans flooded the freeways and packed the airports Wednesday to make it to their Thanksgiving destinations. What You Need To Know. AAA estimates a jump in travel over last Thanksgiving as numbers...
spectrumnews1.com
City of Cleveland making changes to make snow removal more efficient
CLEVELAND — Thankfully, this past weekend didn't bring the level of snow folks in Buffalo experienced, but parts of northeast Ohio still were greeted with over half a foot of snow. What You Need To Know. The City of Cleveland said it's pleased with the reponse its snow plow...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Black bear spotted wandering around NE Ohio
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday
Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
Downtown road closures for Cleveland’s Winterland
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
cleveland19.com
Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
I-90 reopened: Semi flips at Dead Man’s Curve
A semi flipped on its side on the Interstate 90 innerbelt curve Tuesday morning.
Crash delays traffic in Boardman
An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon.
More snow is coming: What to keep in your car and how to handle the roads
*For related video, watch above. CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With heavy lake effect snow in the forecast, it’s a good time to consider what items to keep in your car in case you get stuck while driving this winter. Even though people in Northeast Ohio are used to driving in winter weather, it’s helpful to […]
Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
Comments / 0