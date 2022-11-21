Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington to pay $500,000 less for western part of city hall building
In mid-July, Bloomington’s redevelopment commission (RDC) gave initial approval to a $9.25 million deal to purchase CFC’s portion of the Showers building—which houses city hall in the eastern part of the building, in addition to CFC offices in the western part. But that price has now dropped...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
wbiw.com
Bender Lumber Challenges Communities to give to Salvation Army Red Kettles with a $20,750 match in Southern Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – The match is back. The Salvation Army is excited to announce that for the third year in a row Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Co. has stepped up to offer a series of matching gifts that could double every dollar dropped into Red Kettles in eight Southern Indiana counties on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
wbiw.com
Partnership on Giving Tuesday supports global generosity
BLOOMINGTON – WFIU Public Radio, IU Credit Union, and Beacon are partnering to help give back to the Bloomington community this Giving Tuesday, November 29. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. Since then, it has grown into...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
wbiw.com
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
wbiw.com
Bloomington recognizes students who act generously, grow, and earn respect with the annual S.W.A.G.G.E.R Awards
BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday evening in a ceremony at Bloomington City Hall, seven young nominees won S.W.A.G.G.E.R (Students Who Act Generously, Grow, and Earn Respect) Awards. They were selected from among 17 impressive young people, all of whom were recognized for their meaningful and generous acts. Youth nominees fall into...
wbiw.com
Registration now open for Radius Indiana’s elected official economic development course
FRENCH LICK – Radius Indiana is hosting a free, region-wide economic development course for elected officials Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the French Lick Resort Meeting and Event Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The course is designed for both incumbent and newly elected officials. Radius created the intensive,...
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is accepting applications to serve on the city’s boards and commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. Seat(s) available: 1 (available in January 2023) Appointed by: Mayor John Hamilton. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=25. Board of Zoning Appeals. Seat(s) available:...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
wbaa.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
A speck of crimson in a sea of gold
Over 70 years removed from Indiana University’s campus, a persisting presence in the West Lafayette community doesn’t seem to mind being the only one wearing red and white all the time. Clarence Bauer, 97, unapologetically displays his IU gear most days of the week amidst the black and...
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.
wbiw.com
Lowering healthcare costs should be a top priority for legislators this coming session
INDIANA – This week in Indianapolis, the Indiana General Assembly reconvenes for Organization Day. Legislators old and new will start the process of discussing their priorities. One issue businesses and individual Hoosiers alike think should be a priority is lowering the cost of health care, said Brian Burton, Indiana Manufacturers Association.
wbiw.com
Time to enter the 2023 Indiana Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
Pay it Forward: IU students create reversible totes for Riley Hospital patients after their professor’s hospital stay
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University fashion design students use their skills to help sick kids at Riley Hospital for Children. For two weeks every semester, fashion design students at IU work on a service project. But this project hits close to home. It was inspired by one of their beloved professors’ own unthinkable journey. “I […]
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Common Council welcomes three businesses to expanded riverfront district
The Shelbyville Common Council welcomed three new businesses Monday to the newly-expanded riverfront district. The council previously expanded the riverfront district from 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet south of the river flood plain limits to include all of the Public Square. “The licensing of beer and wine,” said Shelbyville Mayor...
Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board
Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
