Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls in which the caller identifies themself as being a sergeant with the department.

The sheriff’s office said the phone number being used is 828-220-9705.

The caller identifies themself as Sgt. Bryan Freeborn with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you do receive this call or a voicemail, do not engage in conversation,” the sheriff’s office said. “Just say you are aware this is a scam and hang up. Do not call the number back.”

The sheriff’s office also reiterated that they will never ask for payments over the phone and that there is not a fine for missing jury duty. The scam caller is trying to convince victims that they haven’t shown up for jury summons and will be arrested if they do not pay a fine immediately.

The scam call is not local, the sheriff’s office said. And the scammers ask for payment on a prepaid debit card. Again, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money over the phone or on a prepaid card.

The office’s non-emergency line can be reached at 828-250-6670 with any questions.

